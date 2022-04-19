back

The childish remarks on “more Hindu children”

Data doesn't back what these self-proclaimed custodians of faith demand from Hindu couples…

19/04/2022 4:31 PMupdated: 19/04/2022 4:32 PM
  • 118.3K
  • 367

And even more

  1. 3:28

    Quels pays ont rendu le vote obligatoire ?

  2. 4:35

    Débats de l’entre-deux-tours : les répliques cultes

  3. 5:12

    Une vie : Elizabeth II

  4. 3:07

    Une vie : Elizabeth II

  5. 4:11

    Le 21 avril 2002, le FN au second tour déclenchait une vague de colère

  6. 1:31

    Marine Le Pen par... Emmanuel Macron

356 comments

  • Shãsháñk K.
    5 hours

    Who is going to feed them? ,who is going to provide them jobs ?...while we are still dealing with limited resources. India needs to control its population and they are making such statements.

  • Abdinasir A.
    5 hours

    This is very funny 😄

  • Abdirahman J.
    5 hours

    We Muslims will treat Hindus minorities in Pakistan, UAE, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as such. If you disrespect Muslims….Hindus will suffer more

  • Micheal O.
    5 hours

    racism at its finest

  • Mehdi R.
    6 hours

    Jo bol raha hai khudke toh ek bhi nahi hai 😂

  • Maryam S.
    6 hours

    Now hindus r following prophet Muhammad(SAW)'s hadith....

  • Um A.
    6 hours

    Abhey saaley 🤣

  • Zahi C.
    8 hours

    Statistics are wrong

  • Nora H.
    8 hours

    Ugly

  • Arkhan K.
    8 hours

    if you guys need population we are ready to send 100 million people from pakistan.high popultion is a problem here

  • Meenakshi S.
    8 hours

    ppl need money so start printing then do the talking

  • Kalla S.
    8 hours

    So we Hindus and Muslims should kill each other and die. Not a bad idea. Some day we have to die any how. Waiting to get killed. Pls come and kill. I dont have strength to kill someone. I hope my BJP brothers will save all 100 Crore hindus. To save 100 crore hindus, we need atleast 500 crore BJP WORKERS. Or 1 crore BJP workers with AK47's. Our army and police dont have AK47's, where from we get in such short period.

  • Mohammed S.
    9 hours

    Tery kitney hai

  • Sarfaraj I.
    9 hours

    Ban condoms for Hindu😅😅

  • M. N.
    9 hours

    Hindu ka leader or jahil na ho kesyyy mumkin hy

  • Pratibha S.
    9 hours

    Kya galt hai is me ...jab maulana fatwa zari karta h jab na dikhta

  • Pratibha S.
    9 hours

    Bilkul sahi baat keh rhe hai ..

  • Chaw A.
    9 hours

    india is already facing ...huge population problem. and this man ..ask people's to increase population....

  • Jahir M.
    9 hours

    Ye Sadhvi ko pucho ye kitne bacche degi desh ke liye.. chahiye to kuch help mullo se bhi Lelo 😂😂🤣😂😂

  • Chingsak K.
    10 hours

    This goons gang with full of cowdung brain

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.