The Chinks In India’s Military Armour

The Indian armed forces are faced with a giant adversary: their obsolete armaments. 🛡🛡🛡
909 comments
محمد ع.08/14/2019 17:07
Stupid report, On 27/February Pakistan didn't used f-16 in any of it's operations, Instead of f-16 they used jf-17 thunder
Parowalia G.08/08/2019 04:48
But but your music videos is awesome
A.d. B.08/08/2019 02:24
vy sad to hear
Haseeb A.08/06/2019 09:41
Kindly upgrade the records, "no F16 was used, only JF 17 were in the air to respond" on 27 feb 2019.
Dave N.08/05/2019 21:13
Im sure if an f16 lost to a mig its not because the plane is vintage. Its because the pilot sucks. Maybe the pilot was on the phone with someone in the US telling them their social security number was stolen.
Ch V.08/05/2019 15:57
...and still you could make this video . Thanks to those VINTAGE weapons ✌️
Jayesh B.08/05/2019 15:41
Excellent work India keep the momentum growing into the ability to self manufacturer, recycle and upgrade the weapons using plug and play types of components.
David T.08/05/2019 12:08
Probably more like corruption and big brown envelopes with wads of cash in them for the right people. Still they could always buy from us we have a modern Army, Air force and Navy but no personnel but India have the manpower but no equipment
Ravinder M.08/05/2019 01:53
And still porkistan didn't even won a single war...
Paul W.08/04/2019 22:32
Maybe India should feed its poor people first
Indra R.08/04/2019 21:45
I think their nuclear is not useable too now lol 😂
Anand V.08/04/2019 17:05
जो भी हो.....PKMKB !
Babar Q.08/04/2019 14:12
Up grade it with cow dung fuel
Niall D.08/04/2019 09:56
Wouldn’t worry. Your warriors have proven themselves time and time again. Would stuff P....... in any conflict ( again)
Mike Z.08/04/2019 09:22
Haha Incredible India All the money gone to the corrupted ministers ? Hahaha
Balasiva R.08/04/2019 07:00
It's not about the machine it's all about the man behind the behind the machine 😀 even in 2019 dogfight India was able to destroy F-16 with the help of 30 yr old MIG-21 Bison.
Melvin Y.08/04/2019 04:04
Is ok. Old but better than nothing.
Numan I.08/04/2019 02:03
the Tea was fantastic Shruuuupppp🙂
Richard R.08/04/2019 00:32
Well the MiG was upgraded with modern avionics and the US air force found it to be effective against their own F 16's. While tech needs upgrades as time progresses its not like everything is falling apart. Also, India didn't use its SU 30MKI's in frontline combat roles and is spinning the recent conflict with Pakistan in order to drive its arms purchases, like the Rafale jet.
Nic M.08/03/2019 23:33
should of invested in the military instead of the space programme 🤷♂️