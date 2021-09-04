The CM Who Changes Names
Jaswinder K.2 hours
CM for namesake
Jibin M.4 hours
They are frustrated dude 😂a bunch of idiots/traitors who don't have no participation in our independence movement and building this country, other than licking shoe of British government, begging forgiveness from them and killing our Gandhi. They are only capable of doing such cheap tricks. They can't rule like them
Abhi P.7 hours
People who are opposing the name change ...are the one who can justify Hitler, Mughal Invader, the rapists* the force converts* , the loots , Soo belive me its waste to explain anything to them they will stay as they are 💙
Musab I.7 hours
Ok then destroy Taj Mahal and and build a Ram Temple 😅
Haimee H.9 hours
Sarkar banao naam karan karo...
Ayaz9 hours
Yeh taklo cm bana gaun k nam badalne k lye pardesh safalta kutch chinta nahi
Sangramsinh M.12 hours
Muslims are invedor. They changed name of the many places during there era. Now we are going to restore names again to its original.
Muhammad M.15 hours
Hope, historian Irfan Habib's name has not been changed yet.... ;-)
Sherry S.19 hours
This is what indians need to stop... One of the poorest and most backward state is busy doing stuff that will have zero impact on the development of the state or its people
Hasnain A.19 hours
what a racist country!!
عرمان ع.20 hours
U can’t bring back the virginity 😆😆😆
Seema S.a day
You should worry about of Afghanistan ....one day yogi can be change name ... Check history.. Akhand Bharat Map
Haydad A.a day
I think it's right.
Shailaja N.a day
ये जुल्म अबकी इनकी अबकी पिढी देख रही है और सोचती होगी उनका इतिहास क्या होगा
Shailaja N.a day
जो हमारा है वही बदल रहे है जो हमसे छिना गया था हमने कितने बरसो रहा है आतंकवाद ये तालीबानी अपनेही लोगोको इतनी क्रूरतासे मारते है तो सोचो बरसो पहले दूस्थानपर कितना जुल्म किया होगा इसका ये जिताजागता उदाहरण है हम धन्य है की हमारे पूर्वज कही भागे नही इनका डटकर मुकाबला किया
Falguni P.a day
I find it so interesting that in the western world the African Americans along with Caucasian Americans are trying to do the same thing and rewrite their incorrect History and are supported and revered, yet when Hindus are asking for the same in India, we are all Saffron terrorists, Fascist, Intolerant etc.!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Abul H.a day
Hijra bacha paida Nahi krta hai dusre ka bacha ko apna name deta hai 😂🤣🤪🤣
Abhi P.a day
Saymond Meitei check the list of country with strongest economic development... The Major factor was a strong belive on spiritualism, I can't see spirituality in those Invader those rapist*... I hope you know the Hindu Kush ... Go search what does Hindu Kush means
WizeGuy G.a day
he is not really him by name;
Saalim S.a day
Why not demolish the structures and buildings built by the Mughals and British .