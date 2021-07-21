back

The Colourful Life Of Sixer Sidhu

The cricketer-turned-politician who never lost an election is gearing up for a new innings. Can he smash his way through this one too?

21/07/2021 1:27 PM
61 comments

  • Yash G.
    a day

    Idiot fellow

  • Shany J.
    4 days

    Oh pls !!!

  • Sid P.
    4 days

    Such a great cricketer involvement in match fixing, such a great actor who gets paid for Laughing loud with scripts. Such a great human being involved in road rage . Kinda funny 😄 to see Punjab people excited about making this guy CM.

  • Shanmukhappa S.
    5 days

    Never. He is a Murderer.😷

  • Waqas S.
    5 days

    A lovely, passionate, lion hearted person! Love the way truthfulness and genuineness gushes out of his body language! Best of luck to him and India...

  • Sanjay C.
    5 days

    Gandhis should take break and handed party to Mr Tharoor and Mr Pilot!

  • Mohsin A.
    5 days

    Cricketer, Commentator, Poet, TV Entertainer, Politician and a Great Person❤

  • Neelam J.
    5 days

    I think once he was booked for some serous charges in Patiala

  • Neelam J.
    5 days

    Siddhu ab ladnay may energy apni aur desh ki mat lagana, desh bahut paise aur time lagata hai tum jaise par kuch Kar ke dikhana nahi toe chanda pane giya

  • Abhijeet D.
    5 days

    At least he is out of cricket commentary now

  • Hiralal P.
    6 days

    SAJID SAMOON must be from Pakistan who is looking forward to NAVJOT SIDHU becoming next Prime Minister of India soon,so he expect both Pakistan and India will start living in harmony and amicably because NAJOT SIDHU is a "CHAMCHA" of Pakistan.

  • Atul K.
    6 days

    Fake man.

  • Wilna E.
    6 days

  • Avtar C.
    6 days

    Navjot Sidhu and his fame with sixers

  • Ravi P.
    6 days

    He has the capability to speak 🗣 only. He is not right for administration and ruling and development. He is good at licking the boots

  • Abhishek K.
    7 days

    What a comedian?😂😂😂😂 1st is Rahul Gandhi and after him it's his name in the list of congress ...What a visionary leader 😂😂😂😂. .. Hypocrite &Selfish . Pakhandi ..... 👎👎👎

  • Bhavyesh S.
    7 days

    Captain Amrinder Singh is a very respected man. Has clean image and a proven administrator. It's funny to see that Sidhu is being preferred over him. Well I guess it is not surprising though since sycophancy is well appreciated in Congress

  • Vikram S.
    7 days

    I still remember India vs Pakistan 1996 world cup sidhu was Man of the match he Said in presentation its nothing special just all Love And affection of people of india

  • Kalyan Singh Sachdeva
    7 days

    looking for best

  • Mohamed Z.
    7 days

    What a thrilling life!