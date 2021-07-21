back
The Colourful Life Of Sixer Sidhu
The cricketer-turned-politician who never lost an election is gearing up for a new innings. Can he smash his way through this one too?
21/07/2021 1:27 PM
- 102.9K
- 1.4K
- 68
61 comments
Yash G.a day
Idiot fellow
Shany J.4 days
Oh pls !!!
Sid P.4 days
Such a great cricketer involvement in match fixing, such a great actor who gets paid for Laughing loud with scripts. Such a great human being involved in road rage . Kinda funny 😄 to see Punjab people excited about making this guy CM.
Shanmukhappa S.5 days
Never. He is a Murderer.😷
Waqas S.5 days
A lovely, passionate, lion hearted person! Love the way truthfulness and genuineness gushes out of his body language! Best of luck to him and India...
Sanjay C.5 days
Gandhis should take break and handed party to Mr Tharoor and Mr Pilot!
Mohsin A.5 days
Cricketer, Commentator, Poet, TV Entertainer, Politician and a Great Person❤
Neelam J.5 days
I think once he was booked for some serous charges in Patiala
Neelam J.5 days
Siddhu ab ladnay may energy apni aur desh ki mat lagana, desh bahut paise aur time lagata hai tum jaise par kuch Kar ke dikhana nahi toe chanda pane giya
Abhijeet D.5 days
At least he is out of cricket commentary now
Hiralal P.6 days
SAJID SAMOON must be from Pakistan who is looking forward to NAVJOT SIDHU becoming next Prime Minister of India soon,so he expect both Pakistan and India will start living in harmony and amicably because NAJOT SIDHU is a "CHAMCHA" of Pakistan.
Atul K.6 days
Fake man.
Wilna E.6 days
Avtar C.6 days
Navjot Sidhu and his fame with sixers
Ravi P.6 days
He has the capability to speak 🗣 only. He is not right for administration and ruling and development. He is good at licking the boots
Abhishek K.7 days
What a comedian?😂😂😂😂 1st is Rahul Gandhi and after him it's his name in the list of congress ...What a visionary leader 😂😂😂😂. .. Hypocrite &Selfish . Pakhandi ..... 👎👎👎
Bhavyesh S.7 days
Captain Amrinder Singh is a very respected man. Has clean image and a proven administrator. It's funny to see that Sidhu is being preferred over him. Well I guess it is not surprising though since sycophancy is well appreciated in Congress
Vikram S.7 days
I still remember India vs Pakistan 1996 world cup sidhu was Man of the match he Said in presentation its nothing special just all Love And affection of people of india
Kalyan Singh Sachdeva7 days
looking for best
Mohamed Z.7 days
What a thrilling life!