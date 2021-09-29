back

The Colourful Life Of Sixer Sidhu

He never fails to make headlines. His resignation from a top post is turning heads. What lies next for the flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician?

29/09/2021 5:57 PM
Politics

102 comments

  • Kumar S.
    10 hours

    Sixer Sidhu 🤣

  • Cliff H.
    10 hours

    Piece of shit.

  • Kalpana M.
    12 hours

    Don't believe this person.

  • Syed A.
    12 hours

    https://youtu.be/QWfANjrt614

  • Sudheer M.
    14 hours

    Punjabi Pappoo!!!!

  • Manmeet K.
    17 hours

    दरबदलु चुप कर लालची

  • Saqib S.
    17 hours

    Good man

  • Amitabh M.
    17 hours

    Desh drohi! Traitor ! Thuu 💦

  • Amlan B.
    17 hours

    Never seen a quitter like him..

  • Pankaj L.
    18 hours

    Ur a selfish man

  • Ajayshwar S.
    18 hours

    If Gandhis are taking him for granted like they did for PM manmohan singh sir. Then they will be having a severe nightmare. Mein bata raha hu yeh manmohan singh ka badla lene aya hai 🤣🤣😉😉

  • ਜਤਿੰਦਰ ਸ.
    18 hours

    Sidhu is nice and honest politician.

  • Rajput K.
    18 hours

    The man who gave name Pappu is a born Congresii.. 😀😀 He just got a tight slap on his bump as usual 🤣🤣

  • Amaya N.
    19 hours

  • PriteSh M.
    19 hours

    you are worst then girgit .. changing parties for fun .

  • Kuppuraj G.
    20 hours

    Don't trust Sidhu He is an Idiot

  • Retta D.
    21 hours

    Unworthy politician/joker/hypocrite 🙄🙄🙄

  • Ch C.
    a day

    Mr Opportunist🤪

  • Deendayal T.
    a day

    NAVJAT BUDDHU THOKO TALI

  • Kuna M.
    a day

    Ye sab logo ko people ke fikar nahi hai bas position ki 😂 mujhe minister ya cm nahi banoge ta party change 😂 niyat he kharab he janta ka koi nahi sochta chaye wo bjp ho ya congress ...and .... india ke muslim ka devloped nahi hota he jese hindu ka ye real hai