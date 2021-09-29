back
The Colourful Life Of Sixer Sidhu
He never fails to make headlines. His resignation from a top post is turning heads. What lies next for the flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician?
29/09/2021 5:57 PM
102 comments
Kumar S.10 hours
Sixer Sidhu 🤣
Cliff H.10 hours
Piece of shit.
Kalpana M.12 hours
Don't believe this person.
Syed A.12 hours
https://youtu.be/QWfANjrt614
Sudheer M.14 hours
Punjabi Pappoo!!!!
Manmeet K.17 hours
दरबदलु चुप कर लालची
Saqib S.17 hours
Good man
Amitabh M.17 hours
Desh drohi! Traitor ! Thuu 💦
Amlan B.17 hours
Never seen a quitter like him..
Pankaj L.18 hours
Ur a selfish man
Ajayshwar S.18 hours
If Gandhis are taking him for granted like they did for PM manmohan singh sir. Then they will be having a severe nightmare. Mein bata raha hu yeh manmohan singh ka badla lene aya hai 🤣🤣😉😉
ਜਤਿੰਦਰ ਸ.18 hours
Sidhu is nice and honest politician.
Rajput K.18 hours
The man who gave name Pappu is a born Congresii.. 😀😀 He just got a tight slap on his bump as usual 🤣🤣
Amaya N.19 hours
PriteSh M.19 hours
you are worst then girgit .. changing parties for fun .
Kuppuraj G.20 hours
Don't trust Sidhu He is an Idiot
Retta D.21 hours
Unworthy politician/joker/hypocrite 🙄🙄🙄
Ch C.a day
Mr Opportunist🤪
Deendayal T.a day
NAVJAT BUDDHU THOKO TALI
Kuna M.a day
Ye sab logo ko people ke fikar nahi hai bas position ki 😂 mujhe minister ya cm nahi banoge ta party change 😂 niyat he kharab he janta ka koi nahi sochta chaye wo bjp ho ya congress ...and .... india ke muslim ka devloped nahi hota he jese hindu ka ye real hai