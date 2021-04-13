back
The Comic Jailed For Cracking A Joke
Remember Munawar Faruqui? This is his friend, Nalin Yadav, who was arrested from the same show and spent nearly double the time in prison. What was his crime? Is he a labourer now? What about his comedy career? This is what Yadav told Brut.
13/04/2021 4:39 PM
87 comments
Arjun K.5 hours
They are mother sellers
Molly M.6 hours
Padma Kamalai Go ahead!
Padma K.7 hours
Chutkula sirf Sanathana dharma ke ooper kyon,.... Islam aur Christianity pe bhi karo... secular India hain na😂
Jitesh P.7 hours
Pehle ant shant kuch bhi bako ek particular religion pe fir victim card khelo. Freedom of speech use karna seekh misuse karna nahi love day.
Pardeep J.7 hours
Dubara jaye gaa agar bakwas ki..
Subhra K.8 hours
This is India under 'Modicrazy' with national drink as gaumutra.... I'm not sure what's wrong with people....
Peeyush T.8 hours
The partial freedom of speech is India guaranteed by constitution but India doesn't have complete freedom of speech. We have anti blasphemy,anti hate speech laws .We are not like France .Just to clear up the misunderstanding for those who keep yapping about freedom of speech.
Ganapati B.9 hours
A secular country turning into a theocratic Hindu state. Really sad.
Rajesh S.9 hours
Good afternoon sir 😊
Leslie F.10 hours
Its confirmed that the only person who can joke in India and get away with it is our Respected PM ( Reason ? because the HM and PM are on same FM :)
Kunal M.10 hours
Kisi bhi religion joke crack karne pehle socho Tumari khud ki commnity joke crack karo
Naan S.11 hours
A man who joked about profit and loss Muhammad was beheaded and this fellow in the video was just arrested to making fun of hindi gods, be greatful we don't take violence in our hands unlike peaceful community
Ramesh S.11 hours
Jehadi strategy- commit crime, play victim card- wait till the situation normalize and use the time in-between to make yourself look like an innocent ,good at heart type ,gentle guy, with the help of people like Brut .....
কৌশিক দ.11 hours
Sahi huwa tha jai huwa in bsdk ko
Elgar F.13 hours
Where are we heading to, we can't laugh at ourselves .
Archeese B.13 hours
Fuck religion......
Girish K.14 hours
Dear Bhosdiwaale team Brut, i have seen lot of time that u guys r trying to endorse those thought who trying to defame or separate Hinduism. I know your channel is sponsored by those organisation who always in trying to unsettling India. I hope u people won't do any madharchodi Thanks 🙃🙃
Gaurav B.14 hours
Awww😂😂
Girish S.15 hours
People make fun of hindu gods Is it right? Show one Muslim guy who is teasing islam
Aravind K.15 hours
First stop eating that khaini