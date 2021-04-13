back

The Comic Jailed For Cracking A Joke

Remember Munawar Faruqui? This is his friend, Nalin Yadav, who was arrested from the same show and spent nearly double the time in prison. What was his crime? Is he a labourer now? What about his comedy career? This is what Yadav told Brut.

13/04/2021 4:39 PM
  • 102.3K
  • 97

87 comments

  • Arjun K.
    5 hours

    They are mother sellers

  • Molly M.
    6 hours

    Padma Kamalai Go ahead!

  • Padma K.
    7 hours

    Chutkula sirf Sanathana dharma ke ooper kyon,.... Islam aur Christianity pe bhi karo... secular India hain na😂

  • Jitesh P.
    7 hours

    Pehle ant shant kuch bhi bako ek particular religion pe fir victim card khelo. Freedom of speech use karna seekh misuse karna nahi love day.

  • Pardeep J.
    7 hours

    Dubara jaye gaa agar bakwas ki..

  • Subhra K.
    8 hours

    This is India under 'Modicrazy' with national drink as gaumutra.... I'm not sure what's wrong with people....

  • Peeyush T.
    8 hours

    The partial freedom of speech is India guaranteed by constitution but India doesn't have complete freedom of speech. We have anti blasphemy,anti hate speech laws .We are not like France .Just to clear up the misunderstanding for those who keep yapping about freedom of speech.

  • Ganapati B.
    9 hours

    A secular country turning into a theocratic Hindu state. Really sad.

  • Rajesh S.
    9 hours

    Good afternoon sir 😊

  • Leslie F.
    10 hours

    Its confirmed that the only person who can joke in India and get away with it is our Respected PM ( Reason ? because the HM and PM are on same FM :)

  • Kunal M.
    10 hours

    Kisi bhi religion joke crack karne pehle socho Tumari khud ki commnity joke crack karo

  • Naan S.
    11 hours

    A man who joked about profit and loss Muhammad was beheaded and this fellow in the video was just arrested to making fun of hindi gods, be greatful we don't take violence in our hands unlike peaceful community

  • Ramesh S.
    11 hours

    Jehadi strategy- commit crime, play victim card- wait till the situation normalize and use the time in-between to make yourself look like an innocent ,good at heart type ,gentle guy, with the help of people like Brut .....

  • কৌশিক দ.
    11 hours

    Sahi huwa tha jai huwa in bsdk ko

  • Elgar F.
    13 hours

    Where are we heading to, we can't laugh at ourselves .

  • Archeese B.
    13 hours

    Fuck religion......

  • Girish K.
    14 hours

    Dear Bhosdiwaale team Brut, i have seen lot of time that u guys r trying to endorse those thought who trying to defame or separate Hinduism. I know your channel is sponsored by those organisation who always in trying to unsettling India. I hope u people won't do any madharchodi Thanks 🙃🙃

  • Gaurav B.
    14 hours

    Awww😂😂

  • Girish S.
    15 hours

    People make fun of hindu gods Is it right? Show one Muslim guy who is teasing islam

  • Aravind K.
    15 hours

    First stop eating that khaini

