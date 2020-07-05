back

The Covid-19 Character Test

This nurse in Nagpur cried when her neighbours cheered her homecoming. But many like her have faced harassment too. Is the coronavirus also holding a mirror to society?

05/07/2020 12:27 PM
25 comments

  • Bahuleyan K.
    a day

    🙏🏻💐🙏👍🇮🇳O\

  • Chandan K.
    a day

    Salute to the Nurse and also to her neighbors !

  • Salman A.
    a day

    Cant believe they were chased

  • Khan F.
    a day

    Real Warriors Salute & Respect 🙏

  • Phoolmattie H.
    a day

    What a beautiful way to serenade her after serving her fellowmen during the crisis.Hats off to her

  • Nisha G.
    a day

    Coz dats wot dey deserve .. ✌️✌️

  • Anurag B.
    a day

    God bless you .

  • Rudresh R.
    a day

    Congratulations Keep your courage. Good luck Ma'am.

  • Ankit T.
    a day

    Really Proud of her

  • Mark D.
    a day

    Yes they must be called Angels

  • Mark D.
    a day

    I love that wonderful welcome, thats the way to do it

  • Brut India
    a day

    This nurse in Kolkata survived coronavirus, and is back to serve her patients: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/survivor-nurse-ready-to-serve/articleshow/75512235.cms?fbclid=IwAR0DY125pwD2LXTYfgvo3bcaMik8orfQaxQUb5qJPECYodawFL89GRH2Mcg

  • Dameki K.
    a day

    Sad news the Government should have clarified which factory is dangerous to leave unattended even in Curfew time to avoid such tragedy.

  • Ahad K.
    a day

    Respect 🙏

  • Sharin D.
    a day

    Social media Solidarity... anyone talked about their salary?are they well paid? They are over worked underpaid..

  • Connie C.
    a day

    🙏🏾

  • Manmit K.
    a day

    Thank you mam we will try give you respect always and all our warriors

  • Syed H.
    a day

    Bhakts should enter this noble fields instead of abusing them

  • Meshra R.
    a day

    Which geng is harresting doctors and nurses. Think again what the mess done by single souce geng.

  • Manik T.
    a day

    Some good Samaritans... And some rogues