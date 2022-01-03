back
The CPI(M) MP Who Was Praised By Vice-President
"Dr. Ambedkar will turn in his grave on seeing how judicial appointments are made." This MP's debut Parliament speech is a must-watch.
21/12/2021 1:56 PMupdated: 22/12/2021 1:56 AM
- 1.9M
- 65.6K
- 1.7K
Kavin A.03/01/2022 10:37
Its right time to get " One Nation One Law" so that No caste No religion politics......
Kavin A.03/01/2022 10:35
He's talking about religion here also...... So it's right time to get "One Nation One Law" No caste No religion......
Aj K.30/12/2021 03:17
How boldly he has spoken sir
Kennady M.28/12/2021 14:16
Good speech
Pushpa B.28/12/2021 14:05
Vishal jha yes it's true in judges appointment by interfere of Govt.
Jamie T.28/12/2021 13:16
Yaha bhi Nepotism 😒
Suman G.28/12/2021 12:51
Only left can save India.
Shobhit S.28/12/2021 12:03
So because of the name of Diversity they want Reservation in every field.
Shantanu S.28/12/2021 11:26
He was educationist and scholar yet congress called him Bhim Rao were as a failed graduate like Nehru was called Panditji
Sri R.28/12/2021 10:22
When you support reservation system and people come out with the low qualifying talent how can u expect the same.. However this is half cooked news .. As per his stats it's just less than 30% how about the remaining 70+% judges?? Why are u crying about something which is not in majority?? don't treat readers with ur brutal feed..
Shatendra Y.28/12/2021 09:09
Because it's giving way to the govt to implement it's thought,but in its own favour
Manjesha M.28/12/2021 08:23
Absolutely despicable speech at the core. Jidiciary was given independence with a purpose. Using it to target Hindus especially Brahmins is deplorable... While I support his pointing towards possible dynasticism and nepotism, forcing diversity for the sake diversity is anti-intellectualism. Unacceptable!
Guru R.28/12/2021 07:37
Correct bharath Goal remove all Brahman community in all region in all sectors గో బ్రాహ్మణేబ్యో శుభమస్థు నిత్యం లోకాసమస్త సుఖినోభవంతు This is veda If there is no cows no brahmanis how loka happiness Thaths y people always struggle in all sectors
Suresh K.28/12/2021 06:47
Why this obsession with caste politics? Agree on process and dynasties in judge appointments, they should be appointed on merit certainly not on caste or religion basis
Naveen K.28/12/2021 02:46
When will India get the talented Bill as no there's one country one secular one nation one law we need one eligible to get the right post rather then caste reservations quota...
Kiran R.28/12/2021 01:46
Well, this MP doesn’t know about NJAC act which was passed in 2015 but SC struck it down .. whatever he mentioned was included in the bill and passed by parliament but SC made it unconstitutional.
Sunny P.28/12/2021 01:26
He must be turning in his grave for so many other reasons as well.. including this idiotic argument..🤦🏻♂️
Venkat R.27/12/2021 21:18
The commie’s comedy is worth watching, these folks don’t have anything subjective or objective. Because of the knowledge, talent, hard work and valor Brahmins are 60% of Prime Ministers, 30 to 40% of Chief Ministers, top performers in Indian Cricket team, top performers in arts and sciences, corporate world, considerable number of multi national business owners. We don’t have reservations, we don’t have god fathers and you folks still do the mud slinging 🤣😂
Joydeep G.27/12/2021 20:05
Taluk M.27/12/2021 19:30
Really, it shocking to know that...