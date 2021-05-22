back

The Craftswoman Who Put Rural Women On The Fashion Map

Using the humble thread and needle, artisan Ruma Devi not only achieved personal glory, she also made more than 20,000 rural women financially independent. The Rajasthani trailblazer spoke to Brut about her inspiring journey.

22/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 417.8K
  • 279

Portraits

224 comments

  • মারুফ চ.
    13 hours

    Such inspirations

  • Shweta S.
    a day

    Wow , l also want to work in your organisation

  • Ravi B.
    a day

    Grt Job Ruma Devi ji..we salute your courage..

  • Radhika S.
    a day

    Wonderful

  • Purnima R.
    2 days

    Satue 👍👍🙏🙏,you are just great,I love you mam

  • Kanhaiya L.
    2 days

    बहुत अच्छा ।

  • Archana L.
    2 days

    So proud of you

  • Rekha M.
    2 days

    Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Rekha M.
    2 days

    Super se bhi upear.....bless you ji 🙏

  • Mugdha S.
    2 days

    Great

  • Vandana R.
    2 days

    Commendable

  • Prasad M.
    2 days

    Women pawer kabele tarif

  • Anita S.
    2 days

    Really inspiring for many rural women

  • Shashi K.
    2 days

    I really salute to ruma devi, jo khud ke sath itni mahilao ko employed kr rhi h

  • Vimala S.
    3 days

    https://youtube.com/channel/UCMyUR92KD9HQ804neQ-qiOQ

  • Aditi A.
    3 days

    she is the one

  • Vijayasri A.
    3 days

    Ur wonderful woman 💞💓

  • Samdup C.
    3 days

    Son is a son till wife and daughter is a daughter till life..

  • Shobha S.
    3 days

    Great and brave lady

  • Krishna Y.
    3 days

    How can join this group

