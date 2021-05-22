back
The Craftswoman Who Put Rural Women On The Fashion Map
Using the humble thread and needle, artisan Ruma Devi not only achieved personal glory, she also made more than 20,000 rural women financially independent. The Rajasthani trailblazer spoke to Brut about her inspiring journey.
22/05/2021 2:57 PM
224 comments
মারুফ চ.13 hours
Such inspirations
Shweta S.a day
Wow , l also want to work in your organisation
Ravi B.a day
Grt Job Ruma Devi ji..we salute your courage..
Radhika S.a day
Wonderful
Purnima R.2 days
Satue 👍👍🙏🙏,you are just great,I love you mam
Kanhaiya L.2 days
बहुत अच्छा ।
Archana L.2 days
So proud of you
Rekha M.2 days
Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏
Rekha M.2 days
Super se bhi upear.....bless you ji 🙏
Mugdha S.2 days
Great
Vandana R.2 days
Commendable
Prasad M.2 days
Women pawer kabele tarif
Anita S.2 days
Really inspiring for many rural women
Shashi K.2 days
I really salute to ruma devi, jo khud ke sath itni mahilao ko employed kr rhi h
Vimala S.3 days
https://youtube.com/channel/UCMyUR92KD9HQ804neQ-qiOQ
Aditi A.3 days
she is the one
Vijayasri A.3 days
Ur wonderful woman 💞💓
Samdup C.3 days
Son is a son till wife and daughter is a daughter till life..
Shobha S.3 days
Great and brave lady
Krishna Y.3 days
How can join this group