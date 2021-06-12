The Curious Case Of A Beggar’s Wealth

ITBP Jawans Perform Yoga On Snow-Clad Mountains
The Life Of Industrialist Gautam Adani
Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido Masterclass
Would You Pay Lakhs For A 7-Year-Old's Painting?
Meet The 11-Year-Old Yoga Teacher
The Life of Leander Paes
Vismby
Give it back to her!!! It's Her money... Her savings... If you have enough guts, catch those real thieves who are robbing an entire nation openly... in the name of serving it!
Hamare ilake me v ek baar aisa hua tha....
What's the big deal? Why making a fuss over her savings?
This people are seriously disgusting, it's not like she stole it.. did she?
Please don’t revel this there are worst creatures who steal from these people also
How much money did she collected and what did they do with this money
She may have save that money for long time that belong to her , she is not the criminal give her money back. 😡😡
I'm the great genuine Sheikh Baba from Ghana,
I'm helping people without no side effects
Try to use
this opportunity that has
been given to you
because opportunity
comes but ones.
Am helping people in terms of
1. Instant money
2. Pocket no dry
3. Pot money
4. Money rituals
5. Promotion in office
6. Promotion at work
place
7. Promotion at every
business
8. Lotto numbers
9. Lotto lucky
10. If you want your ex to be back
11. Boy /Girl lucky
12. Husband /Wife lucky
13. Herbal treatment
14. Low sperm count
15. Sex power
16. Success everywhere
17. Magic to command
everything
18. Protection against
enemies
19. Protection against
witchcraft
20. Protection in
everything and
everywhere
21. Police case
22. Court case
23. Soccer lucky
24. Having bad dreams
25. Church powers
26. Powers to be a
spiritualist
27. Examination lucky
28. Love by work
management
29. Winning family
property
30. Winning family gold
U call me or what's up
me on this number
+233542537022 for all
your problems to be
solved.
Give back her whole money, she has her own, not a theft one like crores, millions by beurocrats.
It’s her hard earned money sad reality
Why don't you guys catch some politician home..
ye hoti hai kamai..!!
It's her money !!! Why you all have to do this ? Seriously you all have nothing better to do ?! Go after politicians not her.. she is harmless ! She begged every second of her life ! Have some compassion you fools.
That's her savings. Go catch the real criminals and corrupt politicians
Really where is 68 years of life and where are those 2.some lakhs?
Funny that ,,,,that got there attention rather she being homeless
Me Holding iphone with 50 rupee in my pocket but, she begging and earned more than 2 lakhs.damn that modern scams.
Whatever the amount,she didn't earn it in a day or so. Have some respect for the lady,it's her desperation to beg
2.5 lakh at the age of 65 is not a "fortune". It's not even a flat. Nor a degree or a decent career with medical coverage or substantial collateral for a home loan.
Join the chat⬇⬇⬇👇
https://t.me/joinchat/P5g7uMraq9plNGY0
Each individual has the right to a life of dignity...if you can't give an old lady a dignified life dont eye how she saved.....shame fir a nation that a woman has to beg for 30 years to be rescued....not before that...
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
60 comments
Beejo W.6 days
Vismby
Bratati M.7 days
Give it back to her!!! It's Her money... Her savings... If you have enough guts, catch those real thieves who are robbing an entire nation openly... in the name of serving it!
Hashim A.7 days
Hamare ilake me v ek baar aisa hua tha....
Paul Y.7 days
What's the big deal? Why making a fuss over her savings? This people are seriously disgusting, it's not like she stole it.. did she?
Mahesh K.7 days
Please don’t revel this there are worst creatures who steal from these people also
Peter H.14/06/2021 17:24
How much money did she collected and what did they do with this money
Harshal B.13/06/2021 17:32
She may have save that money for long time that belong to her , she is not the criminal give her money back. 😡😡
Sheikh B.13/06/2021 14:53
I'm the great genuine Sheikh Baba from Ghana, I'm helping people without no side effects Try to use this opportunity that has been given to you because opportunity comes but ones. Am helping people in terms of 1. Instant money 2. Pocket no dry 3. Pot money 4. Money rituals 5. Promotion in office 6. Promotion at work place 7. Promotion at every business 8. Lotto numbers 9. Lotto lucky 10. If you want your ex to be back 11. Boy /Girl lucky 12. Husband /Wife lucky 13. Herbal treatment 14. Low sperm count 15. Sex power 16. Success everywhere 17. Magic to command everything 18. Protection against enemies 19. Protection against witchcraft 20. Protection in everything and everywhere 21. Police case 22. Court case 23. Soccer lucky 24. Having bad dreams 25. Church powers 26. Powers to be a spiritualist 27. Examination lucky 28. Love by work management 29. Winning family property 30. Winning family gold U call me or what's up me on this number +233542537022 for all your problems to be solved.
Sofi A.13/06/2021 13:03
Give back her whole money, she has her own, not a theft one like crores, millions by beurocrats.
Dadul L.13/06/2021 07:59
It’s her hard earned money sad reality
Madhuri P.13/06/2021 05:39
Why don't you guys catch some politician home..
Mehfooz K.13/06/2021 05:01
ye hoti hai kamai..!!
Rida A.13/06/2021 04:45
It's her money !!! Why you all have to do this ? Seriously you all have nothing better to do ?! Go after politicians not her.. she is harmless ! She begged every second of her life ! Have some compassion you fools.
Kamala S.13/06/2021 04:13
That's her savings. Go catch the real criminals and corrupt politicians
Sakshi Z.13/06/2021 04:01
Really where is 68 years of life and where are those 2.some lakhs? Funny that ,,,,that got there attention rather she being homeless
LS P.13/06/2021 03:31
Me Holding iphone with 50 rupee in my pocket but, she begging and earned more than 2 lakhs.damn that modern scams.
Tenzing G.12/06/2021 19:20
Whatever the amount,she didn't earn it in a day or so. Have some respect for the lady,it's her desperation to beg
Mercia R.12/06/2021 18:31
2.5 lakh at the age of 65 is not a "fortune". It's not even a flat. Nor a degree or a decent career with medical coverage or substantial collateral for a home loan.
Angel J.12/06/2021 18:24
Join the chat⬇⬇⬇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/P5g7uMraq9plNGY0
Madhuparna G.12/06/2021 17:41
Each individual has the right to a life of dignity...if you can't give an old lady a dignified life dont eye how she saved.....shame fir a nation that a woman has to beg for 30 years to be rescued....not before that...