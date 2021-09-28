back
The Curious Case of PM-CARES Fund
"PM-CARES Fund isn't a fund of Government of India." This response by Centre to Delhi HC led to more questions than answers...
28/09/2021 6:38 PM
- 251.1K
- 5.1K
- 313
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
278 comments
Bandaru B.43 minutes
Citizen should be wise enough to decide what right and wrong.which Party or leader is right to rule .Ppl will fool us but we should know when to fund this is not about party or religion.Citizen who are blaming religion or party please stop spreading hate messages.Law will do its job .
Dirk L.2 hours
Thiss fund will send the chor to jail one day, where he can imagine it's the Himalayas n meditate.
Shyam S.2 hours
Everyone knows how much money was swindled systematically by ruling governments from ational releif fund. Several lakh crores. But we expect PM cares to be clean. And this coming from a party like TMC which is safe haven for thugs, extorsionists and gangsters is the biggest joke. No media is neutral. No political party is clean. Brut tops the list for corrupt media.
Asif T.2 hours
Fools Dumbed the money in to this Shit 💩💩💩hole
Jacob3 hours
If it is not a govt fund why is govt replying to the courts??!!! Why is finnance minister replying to members question when the money is not a govt of India collection !!!??? Start asking basic question .... Why is the govt defending a private fund with gusto?
KO B.6 hours
Khatam byebye tata goodbye gaya
Zeeshan A.10 hours
Tai is talking about transparency, and at the same time the fund doesn't come under RTI... She doesn't understand what does transparency means
Bõdhìswāttà G.10 hours
Hisab de narendra modi yeh public money ha . 2nd wave lakho mare with out treatment . Paise loot liya toona ?
Raja M.11 hours
This the money of people and people have full right to know where their money is spent. They are defending it like itz their own hard earned money. Ironical
Ummar W.11 hours
they looted everyone in the face.😂
Amarlapudi K.11 hours
What kind of transferrincy simply jumla, feku FM 😀😭
Jaya P.11 hours
Indian FM brainless women
Deepak G.12 hours
Even I can't scold nirmala kareena came in between ...
Deepak G.12 hours
Who the hell want to follow you .... Please I am not at all intrested at when I am 43. Show off for money doesn't works ... Please stop this ...
བསྟན་ མ.12 hours
If PM Care fund is not a government fund then how it cut the salary from government staff to donate for it? https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-pm-cares-donations-cut-from-government-staff-salaries/article31383279.ece/amp/
Vijoy A.12 hours
Scam 2020, The PM care fund scam, waiting for this scam series.
Manoj B.12 hours
Failed modi govt, Sonu Sood jo itni help kar rha uspe raid aur jis Modi ko vote diya aur uske naam pe BJP ne donation collect kiye logo se uska koi hisab nahi…. Wah Modi g wah 😩
Avinash D.12 hours
I curse this party and government for being unaccountable for usage of public fund..
Lopreet S.12 hours
Chor Chounkidaar
Sujeet R.13 hours
Mahua mitra asking questions about financial transparency!!!! LoL