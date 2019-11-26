back
The Curious Case Of Two Men, One Bank Account
One bank account was given to two people with the same name. As one Hukum Singh was depositing money, the other Hukum Singh began withdrawing it because he believed, "Modi ji was depositing the money."
11/26/2019 10:09 AMupdated: 11/26/2019 2:04 PM
743 comments
Dinesh K.7 hours
Good
Simang B.8 hours
SbI hmm.. The bank who lives on the poor peoples money.. Great..
Arpan K.11 hours
dekho dekho 🤣🤣
Imran F.15 hours
बंदे ki kya galti thi.. Bank जिसने ek hi अकाउंट me do बंदे ko jod diya aur dusra modi जिसने 15 lakh ki sapne दिखाया.. 😁 🤣
Siddiq U.15 hours
Lanat hai feku ko vote dene waloon pe
Shiv R.16 hours
Brut juts get lost
Anant B.16 hours
Banks responsibility to give money immediately...
Sudershan K.17 hours
This is ridiculous Bank should be held responsible for doing such a blunder and should be made accountable
Atmik S.18 hours
🤣🤣🤣
Abhishek K.a day
It's a mistake of bankers not government
Deepak S.a day
Its like Congress paying money to some sites for spreading its false propaganda and the money reaches Brut.
Múññã T.a day
But andh bhakt are still available to destroy our country
Ditto D.a day
😁👌
विशाल क.a day
https://hindi.news18.com/news/nation/fact-check-caa-man-beating-jamia-protesters-not-rss-volunteer-but-aats-constable-delhi-police-2698750.html
Ankit K.a day
kuchh bhi ho Banda Modi ko Gali to Nahin dega 😂😂😂😂
Raj C.a day
Aissa sach me humra sath Nahi hua
Radheshyam U.a day
bhai modi hai toh mumkin hai 😂😂
Radheshyam U.a day
bhai sbi 😂😂
Mohammad F.a day
Chotey modi ji dene k lye nai lene k lye aaye hai 😀😀🤔
Subhasish C.a day
He said..IF WE BRING IT BACK...