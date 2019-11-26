back

The Curious Case Of Two Men, One Bank Account

One bank account was given to two people with the same name. As one Hukum Singh was depositing money, the other Hukum Singh began withdrawing it because he believed, "Modi ji was depositing the money."

11/26/2019 10:09 AMupdated: 11/26/2019 2:04 PM
  • 931.9k
  • 1.3k

743 comments

  • Dinesh K.
    7 hours

    Good

  • Simang B.
    8 hours

    SbI hmm.. The bank who lives on the poor peoples money.. Great..

  • Arpan K.
    11 hours

    dekho dekho 🤣🤣

  • Imran F.
    15 hours

    बंदे ki kya galti thi.. Bank जिसने ek hi अकाउंट me do बंदे ko jod diya aur dusra modi जिसने 15 lakh ki sapne दिखाया.. 😁 🤣

  • Siddiq U.
    15 hours

    Lanat hai feku ko vote dene waloon pe

  • Shiv R.
    16 hours

    Brut juts get lost

  • Anant B.
    16 hours

    Banks responsibility to give money immediately...

  • Sudershan K.
    17 hours

    This is ridiculous Bank should be held responsible for doing such a blunder and should be made accountable

  • Atmik S.
    18 hours

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Abhishek K.
    a day

    It's a mistake of bankers not government

  • Deepak S.
    a day

    Its like Congress paying money to some sites for spreading its false propaganda and the money reaches Brut.

  • Múññã T.
    a day

    But andh bhakt are still available to destroy our country

  • Ditto D.
    a day

    😁👌

  • विशाल क.
    a day

    https://hindi.news18.com/news/nation/fact-check-caa-man-beating-jamia-protesters-not-rss-volunteer-but-aats-constable-delhi-police-2698750.html

  • Ankit K.
    a day

    kuchh bhi ho Banda Modi ko Gali to Nahin dega 😂😂😂😂

  • Raj C.
    a day

    Aissa sach me humra sath Nahi hua

  • Radheshyam U.
    a day

    bhai modi hai toh mumkin hai 😂😂

  • Radheshyam U.
    a day

    bhai sbi 😂😂

  • Mohammad F.
    a day

    Chotey modi ji dene k lye nai lene k lye aaye hai 😀😀🤔

  • Subhasish C.
    a day

    He said..IF WE BRING IT BACK...