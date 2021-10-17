back

The Dancing Teacher Of Kashmir

Whether he's teaching alphabets or geography, this teacher in Jammu and Kashmir knows exactly how to keep his students hooked to his lessons... 🕺🏻

17/10/2021 6:57 AM
  • 97.5K
  • 67

And even more

  1. 1:19

    A Mother, Her Child, And A Dangerous Misstep

  2. 1:54

    Man Plays Peekaboo Prank On Daughter

  3. 1:51

    The Dancing Teacher Of Kashmir

  4. 3:03

    How Apala Mishra Topped The UPSC Interview Round

  5. 1:26

    Teacher’s Violence Against Student Captured On Video

  6. 3:12

    Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Live Woes

57 comments

  • Sunita S.
    9 hours

    Doing a great job, Sir 👌🙏

  • Salman K.
    15 hours

    Keep going

  • Bhat I.
    2 days

    Love u sir❤️❤️

  • Hafsa A.
    2 days

    Great ...good job ... :)

  • Aamir K.
    2 days

    Proud to be the student of this teacher He is one amongst the brilliant teacher from district kupwara

  • Hassan A.
    2 days

    tag kr ly jis jis ko krna e 😂😂

  • Vicky M.
    2 days

    👍✌

  • Bhat A.
    2 days

    😍😍

  • Hesti W.
    2 days

    I m a teacher this is good idea to make them happy

  • Aijaz A.
    2 days

    Talented teacher....❤️

  • Bilal W.
    2 days

    Talented and dedicated teacher .proud to see my friend and fellow on peak .

  • Abas U.
    2 days

    Best teacher.... Irshad sb

  • Khan B.
    2 days

    @Naw

  • Sheikh S.
    2 days

    great teacher

  • Bhat A.
    2 days

    What a way to teach rip

  • Śhàh Ń.
    2 days

    Ĺê U R Abid Amin Lone Bhat Aijaz Lone @B

  • Rodriguez J.
    3 days

    Investing with mentor has profited me massively. She has been my financial mentor and I've been investing in her platform for quite a while now. I just made my third profit from her platform. Y'all need to go check her out.

  • Manan S.
    3 days

    On of the best best teacher in kupwara love you sir ❤️

  • Eram N.
    3 days

    9 99999999999999999999999999999 9999999feet 9a 999is 99inches n9999⁹i9

  • Mir S.
    3 days

    One of the best teacher of district Kupwara .

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.