The Dancing Teacher Of Kashmir
Whether he's teaching alphabets or geography, this teacher in Jammu and Kashmir knows exactly how to keep his students hooked to his lessons... 🕺🏻
17/10/2021 6:57 AM
57 comments
Sunita S.9 hours
Doing a great job, Sir 👌🙏
Salman K.15 hours
Keep going
Bhat I.2 days
Love u sir❤️❤️
Hafsa A.2 days
Great ...good job ... :)
Aamir K.2 days
Proud to be the student of this teacher He is one amongst the brilliant teacher from district kupwara
Hassan A.2 days
tag kr ly jis jis ko krna e 😂😂
Vicky M.2 days
👍✌
Bhat A.2 days
😍😍
Hesti W.2 days
I m a teacher this is good idea to make them happy
Aijaz A.2 days
Talented teacher....❤️
Bilal W.2 days
Talented and dedicated teacher .proud to see my friend and fellow on peak .
Abas U.2 days
Best teacher.... Irshad sb
Khan B.2 days
@Naw
Sheikh S.2 days
great teacher
Bhat A.2 days
What a way to teach rip
Śhàh Ń.2 days
Ĺê U R Abid Amin Lone Bhat Aijaz Lone @B
Rodriguez J.3 days
Manan S.3 days
On of the best best teacher in kupwara love you sir ❤️
Eram N.3 days
Mir S.3 days
One of the best teacher of district Kupwara .