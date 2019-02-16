back
The Day Delhi Became Capital of India
On this day in 1931, Delhi was inaugurated as the capital of British India. Here is the surprising story of how the city became the country's centre of power.
02/13/2019 8:06 AMupdated: 08/27/2020 11:04 AM
- 83.7k
- 1.3k
- 31
18 comments
Sasidar K.02/16/2019 01:48
How xome the the name Indra Prastha？what period this name being called from？Was this name any links to The Maha Bharatha.？
Sridharan J.02/14/2019 12:59
What would have happened if Calcutta was the capital. India would lost Mamta didi
Sadham H.02/14/2019 07:00
After passing of “Indian councils Act,1909” known as “Morely-Minto reforms”, in 1911 British Govt announced the annulment of the Partition of Bengal. At the same time, the seat of the Central Govt was shifted from Calcutta (Kolkata) to Delhi (New Delhi)..!!
Udayabhaskaran M.02/14/2019 05:38
George V th's visit to India was the biggest event ever held in India. All the Raja's of India were present in the occasion with their army.Jana gana mana was written to welcome the emperor on this occasion.
Joy S.02/13/2019 17:35
Top Video .
Brut India02/13/2019 13:23
George V announced that Delhi would be the capital of India in 1911. However, it was not until 1931 that then Viceroy of India, Lord Irwin, inaugurated the new capital. https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/gk-current-affairs/story/delhi-was-inaugurated-as-the-capital-of-india-308545-2016-02-13
Shubhang S.02/13/2019 13:12
Chalo Delhi!!!!
Bhaavan G.02/13/2019 12:53
It was in 1911
Rohan K.02/13/2019 12:13
I think in 1911- foundation stone was laid. 1911-31, the Lutyen's Delhi was still under construction. 1931- inaugrated.
Arnob S.02/13/2019 12:05
1931! Loll XD
Swati J.02/13/2019 11:40
did you know that??
Abhishek N.02/13/2019 11:16
Delhi Was The Capital Of Invaders , And Before Them The Capital Last Hindu King Of Delhi , Prithviraj Chauhan
Pratap S.02/13/2019 10:19
Many say it was to punish Bengal after state partition
Kedar A.02/13/2019 10:08
If it's 107 year old, and in caption it says it happened in 1931, so are we living in 2038? 🤔
Jawed A.02/13/2019 09:54
Wrong year qouted
Insomania L.02/13/2019 09:19
Why there was need to change the national capital to Delhi... somethings must be fishy
Ashish B.02/13/2019 09:18
1911 actually.
Mahasweta C.02/13/2019 09:13
dekh eta