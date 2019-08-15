The Day The British Left

Watch the historic moment when the first of the British troops departed leaving India to her new independence. #tbt
Agniva B.09/06/2019 13:19
nikal lawde, pehli fursat mein nikal
Anoop M.09/06/2019 10:15
Tantuko C.09/05/2019 19:12
Paritosh T.09/04/2019 04:14
Conclusion itself is false here... There wasn't any friendship between Indians n Britishers. They were enslaving us. British people must be ashamed of their ancestors.
Sourav B.09/03/2019 10:10
BRITISH HAD ENSLAVED OUR COUNTRY .... AND MANY OF US ARE STILL LOVING ENGLISH CULTURES... ON THE COST OF OUR OWN CULTURE...😟 AVOID FOREIGN CULTURES AND RESPECT YOUR OWN ONE..
Kunal S.09/02/2019 03:06
A really great friendship between British and India😂😂😂😂😂😂 a friend came and went to his native place only after 200 years.a friend 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 bullshit 😠😠😠
Akshay B.09/01/2019 19:04
What is the point of sharing this on your page when the statement is clarifying that britishers had given services to India , do you think it is right or are you so antinational ?why this page is not contradicting it when everyone know that freedom was attained by giving the price of life !! The wire , The Quint , The brut you people are real threat to India who will be removed soon
Kamran A.09/01/2019 02:41
Nikal Laude pehli fursat me nikal...koi jarurat nai teri iss desh ko...
Varun K.08/31/2019 16:57
Dekh lo bhaiya sale angrez jatey jatey Bata Gaye ki India unki jageer tha hai aur rahega
Rå Ě.08/30/2019 13:03
Chaddis remains puppets, actually the violator, criminal minded, radicalized right wings never believed in democracy, freedom in all form, they never thought that india will get freedom, so this mindset let them be slaves and puppets during the entire period of british rule
Sribash L.08/30/2019 08:43
Friendship? ? 🤣 slaves in the ship.
Anupam S.08/29/2019 16:49
This British looted all the worth frm india
Satyabrata P.08/29/2019 15:12
धन्यवाद🙏💕
Ishfaq M.08/29/2019 10:24
Indian troops will depart from kashmir like this... InshaAllah
Deepa G.08/29/2019 08:52
Na janda yar hun ta kala A gyia
Shahjee S.08/29/2019 07:11
Two Nations Theory zindabad Jinnah was right when he said later generations of Indian Muslims, who opposed the creation of Pakistan, would be justifying their Indian identity for the rest of their lives. What a great visionary leader he was!
Glen R.08/28/2019 14:20
The British rule is the best thing that ever happened to India.
Jijin J.08/28/2019 12:27
Pathetic Ansisters.........🙏
Nilesh H.08/27/2019 15:24
Please slow the subtitle rotating speed we can't enjoy both at the same time
Pritam D.08/27/2019 12:30
1:02 what was that... A really great Friendship? There was no such Friendship, it is just a showcase of the Britishers showing the World how much the care for their colonies, which they actually didn't, to keep a good image around the globe. Copying the clips from british tv will mislead everyone. Britishers were thieves they looted and divided our country and this so called 'Lord' Mountbatten divided the country in such a way that the dispute are still going on.