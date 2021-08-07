back

The Engineer Who Smashes Gender Stereotypes Every Day

Working in scorching heat? Check. Climbing tall towers? Check. Meet Kashish Sharma, who calls herself India's own 'Bob the builder'.👷🏽‍♀️

07/08/2021 6:57 AM
  • 140K
  • 101

Portraits

84 comments

  • Amit G.
    a day

    You are very fortunate that you are into core engineering. All my good wishes are with you for your success.

  • Santhosh V.
    2 days

    You go girl!!

  • Rwanjui S.
    2 days

    Go ahead young lady ...

  • Satish C.
    4 days

    Keep rocking

  • Madhu S.
    5 days

    Looking so cute and best o

  • Ritik P.
    6 days

    Good Job🙌

  • Ravindra R.
    12/08/2021 14:30

    👍

  • Piyali B.
    12/08/2021 14:13

    Way to go Girl

  • Harleen K.
    12/08/2021 04:09

    meet her!!!!

  • Puneet K.
    12/08/2021 01:44

    Wow! Now it's time for India to grow! What an achievement!

  • Vaskar P.
    11/08/2021 17:07

    What a beautiful story

  • Preeti C.
    11/08/2021 14:38

    Query:Are women paid well enough? Lot of hard work goes into it.

  • Linda L.
    11/08/2021 04:27

    You are such an inspiration for young girls. 👌

  • Navneet P.
    11/08/2021 03:18

    Great inspiration💪👍

  • अभीषा ज.
    10/08/2021 06:09

    Here.. it is very important to share that how did you managed your monthly cycles. You postponed them or you managed them And it is very important all the youth girl brigade working in different fielda that require to be outdoors most of the time to share about this.

  • Pears C.
    10/08/2021 05:06

    You rock Girl 🤟

  • Sunil G.
    10/08/2021 04:58

    Congrats

  • Shalini K.
    10/08/2021 04:22

    Wow hats off

  • Shubham S.
    10/08/2021 03:58

    what's the name of this background music

  • Yash T.
    10/08/2021 03:30

    matlab baki log kaam kar rahe hai ... Unka koi importance nhi hai