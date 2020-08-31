back
The Eternal Dada Of Indian Politics, His Life
A politician for all seasons and also a former President, Pranab Mukherjee has passed away at 84 after fighting the toughest battle of his life.
08/31/2020 12:44 PM
- 517.8k
- 14.5k
- 452
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
419 comments
Saikat B.an hour
He did nothing for Bengal. His contribution is to a party or rather a family is great. He always held high post .
Bisto A.2 hours
Demonitisation, he was not informed?
Sankar M.3 hours
PRANAB MUKHERJEE JI WAS A GREAT PERSON AND VERY NICE POLITICIANS.
Babuji D.5 hours
VINAMRA ABHIWADAN
Balraj S.6 hours
He was the best as a human being and also in politics overall in congress party. He deserved to be prime minister after Indira Ghandi but became the victim of dynastic politics. However he was a successful President of India. It is a great loss . Let his soul to be rest in peace.
Ramesh B.6 hours
Only BJP gave high respect to Pranab by giving the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna even though he worked for Congress party till now.
Shariful H.8 hours
RIP "Pronab Da" Great leader 👏👏👏
Iyengar S.8 hours
My salutes
Shafquat Z.10 hours
He did not “fail” to clinch the top post of prime minister. He was deliberately prevented from taking up that top role due to dynastic politics of the Congress Party.
Babar P.12 hours
A stalwart statesman in the polity of India.... Respect and thoughts 🙏
Monisha M.13 hours
The country lost resource of prosperity.
Abdul N.13 hours
I
Rajini G.14 hours
Really ur contribution to India politics so meaningful.Rest in very PEACE
Reek P.14 hours
🙏🏻
Nivedita K.14 hours
Shraddhanjali 🙏 May his soul rest in peace.
Sanjay C.18 hours
Om Shanti🙏🙏
Aradhana S.18 hours
Wish he was given that opportunity To become PM.
Satish C.21 hours
Former PM,Morarjee Desai and Pranab Mukerjee were RSS tainted and both were awarded India's highest award by BJP government.
Sourish B.a day
Worst dynasty ever India has produced they spoiled one career and country fate... wish Pranab sir was prime minister things would have been different.. now we cant let pappu ever to be our PM..
Robin R.a day
Will miss you & keep in our hearts forever