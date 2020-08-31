back

The Eternal Dada Of Indian Politics, His Life

A politician for all seasons and also a former President, Pranab Mukherjee has passed away at 84 after fighting the toughest battle of his life.

08/31/2020 12:44 PM
419 comments

  • Saikat B.
    an hour

    He did nothing for Bengal. His contribution is to a party or rather a family is great. He always held high post .

  • Bisto A.
    2 hours

    Demonitisation, he was not informed?

  • Sankar M.
    3 hours

    PRANAB MUKHERJEE JI WAS A GREAT PERSON AND VERY NICE POLITICIANS.

  • Babuji D.
    5 hours

    VINAMRA ABHIWADAN

  • Balraj S.
    6 hours

    He was the best as a human being and also in politics overall in congress party. He deserved to be prime minister after Indira Ghandi but became the victim of dynastic politics. However he was a successful President of India. It is a great loss . Let his soul to be rest in peace.

  • Ramesh B.
    6 hours

    Only BJP gave high respect to Pranab by giving the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna even though he worked for Congress party till now.

  • Shariful H.
    8 hours

    RIP "Pronab Da" Great leader 👏👏👏

  • Iyengar S.
    8 hours

    My salutes

  • Shafquat Z.
    10 hours

    He did not “fail” to clinch the top post of prime minister. He was deliberately prevented from taking up that top role due to dynastic politics of the Congress Party.

  • Babar P.
    12 hours

    A stalwart statesman in the polity of India.... Respect and thoughts 🙏

  • Monisha M.
    13 hours

    The country lost resource of prosperity.

  • Abdul N.
    13 hours

    I

  • Rajini G.
    14 hours

    Really ur contribution to India politics so meaningful.Rest in very PEACE

  • Reek P.
    14 hours

    🙏🏻

  • Nivedita K.
    14 hours

    Shraddhanjali 🙏 May his soul rest in peace.

  • Sanjay C.
    18 hours

    Om Shanti🙏🙏

  • Aradhana S.
    18 hours

    Wish he was given that opportunity To become PM.

  • Satish C.
    21 hours

    Former PM,Morarjee Desai and Pranab Mukerjee were RSS tainted and both were awarded India's highest award by BJP government.

  • Sourish B.
    a day

    Worst dynasty ever India has produced they spoiled one career and country fate... wish Pranab sir was prime minister things would have been different.. now we cant let pappu ever to be our PM..

  • Robin R.
    a day

    Will miss you & keep in our hearts forever

