The Euthanasia Hungry Couple From Mumbai

Please talk against certain parties who have nothing but cow dung in their heads and death will follow soon
they are born in karma boomi not easy to die
This breaks my heart.
Prayers
Yes... if people living with no support or with no purpose should be given a permission for Euthanasia..Old age makes you so helpless.. Should one live like a vegetable?? Does the Government take up their responsibility?? Then Why they should live?? the
Living too long is not a boon.. rather it is a curse..
Dear Government, kindly legalize Euthanasia in India, for many people like this are awaiting .. In such cases.. death gives the ultimate happiness for living and suffering is the worst punishment on the Earth..🙏🙏🙏
So sad to hear this from the old generation who has no one to support 😥
It really didn't get into my head 😭
I wish someone can tell them of Hope and truth and eternal life that is in Jesus Christ . Hope they find life with the joy of the Lord.
Thank you for sharing this powerful message. I have tried to get permission to be alloud to have euthanasia due to chronic pain syndrome and generalised osteoarthrice. From age 40 i have been suffering this pain 24/7. All the painkillers that i was priscribed are not helping to combat this pain. From paracetamol to morphine, bee sting and one last painkiller remaining is Black mamba venom. When i asked the nhs, i was put on Antidepressants. Why can the governments allow Euthanasia, for people like me. I cant work, due to constant pain. Cant swim, cant use the gym. Cant paint, or enjoy a normal walk, or go fidhing. I dont see light but darkness.
They hate their life because of loneliness,all blame is to their children...
They seemed educated. They can easily serve a purpose by teaching children. Many children in this nation has noone to look after. They can serve in orphanages. So many things to do, but, they want to die. Makes no sense. This is not a story you want to share with those people who are even at their age. It is extremely demotivating and sad, especially at this time.
When they have a family around them to take care of them. Giving them a purpose and making them want to spend more time with the family and kids . I believe it makes this life worth living no matter how much we go through difficulties it just become the way of life .. to move on with the family..
But the situation this couple have been through is not anything comparable. They seem to be loving and educated people.. obviously they have their reason for what they want certain end to their respective lives. And therefore I just wish them the best . May they find the purpose in their days.. God bless them
Just devote yourself to
others... how can there be no purpose of living, I did too..
I hope their wish to die together will be fulfilled by God and not byany Government Truly life becomes so boring when there’s no one to care for you
Life is peaceful & happy to some privileged. Nobody has the right to take a life. One doesn't choose when to be born or when to die. However I would personally feel this bill should be implemented for genuine cases. There r so many people in palliative care, or at vegetable state, y suffer waiting for death. in this case the couple is done living their life n happy to part together. (it's their personal choice, not a decision based on compulsion)
But there would be several loop hole to this, specially in our country. It would definitely be manipulated & misused... Hence the question or dilemma arises, how affectively could euthanasia be implemented and executed.
Is there no body who can spend some good time with these old people till their last breath..
And there are some old couples, although they would have lived their lives to the fullest and yet they harass the young people , what should be done with such people such a disgrace they are to.old age , this lovely couple in the video shows how.much they would have respected every one in their lives
Dont they hv children ?
To care & "entertain" them ?
Anyway
I support euthanasia
Its better to die with dignity
Than be alone and not loved....
They can always find a new passion .like chess ,somekind of sports that aged people can do .Maybe do some kind of a small business .It will keep their interest in life .They can help poor children by paying for their fees .These things will bring a spark back in their life .
Paagal aadmi.. Less law... Less crime (misuses of it)..
