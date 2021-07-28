back

The Everyday Heroes Doing Their Duty

He put his life in danger to perform an essential service when floods hit Maharashtra. But should he have to?

28/07/2021 2:57 PM
26 comments

  • RevGodfrey S.
    30/07/2021 18:34

    He is a brave man. But Govt /BMC should take care of him by giving him protection. God bless and protect him. It is our sincere prayers

  • Philips A.
    30/07/2021 02:43

    His courage n commitment shouldn't go unanswered.

  • Debdas M.
    29/07/2021 17:27

    Please

  • Ben J.
    29/07/2021 14:38

    It will be hard to swim/tread to the base of pole in neck deep water wearing electrical safety equipment… probably why he opted for something more functional… Wet/slippery shoe and glove can be more dangerous than an inactive line.

  • Neelam J.
    29/07/2021 06:59

    Salute to such a hero, better than thousand Hindus ,who these days devide india

  • Mahesh A.
    29/07/2021 05:55

    Its not brave its sad. Goverment should have provided proper infrastructures to do this

  • Ashok D.
    29/07/2021 05:15

    I went through some comments. If one has to wait for all safety gears and proper equipment than no work can be done. In all field I have seen workers take risk and do their jobs, brave workers I mean. That is the way this country runs and people enjoy their life due to these brave hearts.

  • Ashok D.
    29/07/2021 05:10

    What a commitment! Great dear.

  • Suresh S.
    29/07/2021 03:46

    What is his name ?????? Amazing people !

  • Joghee N.
    29/07/2021 01:11

    God bless you brave man

  • Samina V.
    28/07/2021 19:39

    Salute to the man work bare on the light pole

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    28/07/2021 18:20

    That’s really stupid. You should have better infrastructure and professionals to do that kind of work, that peoples don’t need to risk they’re life like that.

  • Satish S.
    28/07/2021 16:45

    Work is WORSHIP.

  • Doel M.
    28/07/2021 16:43

    Many brave people like him who risk their own life to help others. Unseen heroes. Applaud this brave kind man with a helping gesture. God bless him♥️🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    28/07/2021 16:01

    Good evening

  • Ruptrishna B.
    28/07/2021 15:42

    This is not done. A government cannot risk someone life like this. It shows how back dated our nation is!

  • Lipika K.
    28/07/2021 15:26

    This kind of things should not be praised! It's a matter of sadness and shame. Our great leaders can't provide minimum safety for people's life!!

  • Viswa R.
    28/07/2021 15:25

    Real heroes

  • Khupminthang H.
    28/07/2021 15:14

    He's as good as a Jawan or a Kisan.

  • Ansh S.
    28/07/2021 15:09

    Saddest thing is that such ppl never be recogonised for any kind of national award.