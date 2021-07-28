The Everyday Heroes Doing Their Duty

When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order
26 comments
RevGodfrey S.30/07/2021 18:34
He is a brave man. But Govt /BMC should take care of him by giving him protection. God bless and protect him. It is our sincere prayers
Philips A.30/07/2021 02:43
His courage n commitment shouldn't go unanswered.
Debdas M.29/07/2021 17:27
Please
Ben J.29/07/2021 14:38
It will be hard to swim/tread to the base of pole in neck deep water wearing electrical safety equipment… probably why he opted for something more functional… Wet/slippery shoe and glove can be more dangerous than an inactive line.
Neelam J.29/07/2021 06:59
Salute to such a hero, better than thousand Hindus ,who these days devide india
Mahesh A.29/07/2021 05:55
Its not brave its sad. Goverment should have provided proper infrastructures to do this
Ashok D.29/07/2021 05:15
I went through some comments. If one has to wait for all safety gears and proper equipment than no work can be done. In all field I have seen workers take risk and do their jobs, brave workers I mean. That is the way this country runs and people enjoy their life due to these brave hearts.
Ashok D.29/07/2021 05:10
What a commitment! Great dear.
Suresh S.29/07/2021 03:46
What is his name ?????? Amazing people !
Joghee N.29/07/2021 01:11
God bless you brave man
Samina V.28/07/2021 19:39
Salute to the man work bare on the light pole
Marja-Liisa S.28/07/2021 18:20
That’s really stupid. You should have better infrastructure and professionals to do that kind of work, that peoples don’t need to risk they’re life like that.
Satish S.28/07/2021 16:45
Work is WORSHIP.
Doel M.28/07/2021 16:43
Many brave people like him who risk their own life to help others. Unseen heroes. Applaud this brave kind man with a helping gesture. God bless him♥️🙏
Rajesh S.28/07/2021 16:01
Good evening
Ruptrishna B.28/07/2021 15:42
This is not done. A government cannot risk someone life like this. It shows how back dated our nation is!
Lipika K.28/07/2021 15:26
This kind of things should not be praised! It's a matter of sadness and shame. Our great leaders can't provide minimum safety for people's life!!
Viswa R.28/07/2021 15:25
Real heroes
Khupminthang H.28/07/2021 15:14
He's as good as a Jawan or a Kisan.
Ansh S.28/07/2021 15:09
Saddest thing is that such ppl never be recogonised for any kind of national award.