The Farmers’ Protests Like You’ve Never Seen Before

This photographer from a farming family is showcasing the humanity behind the historic farmers’ protests just outside New Delhi. Take a look.

18/12/2020 1:27 PM
  • 236.9K
  • 155

139 comments

  • Simrin S.
    2 hours

    Thank you for sharing !! True sons of the soil but I wish he would also add shots of farmers from Haryana, UP and Rajasthan !

  • Binit L.
    5 hours

    Farmers who eats pizza 🍕

  • Lenin R.
    5 hours

    You are doing a great job Bhupinder Singh Basra! Kisaan Ekta Zindabad 🙏🏼❤️🥰

  • Kirat S.
    9 hours

    good job veere 👍👍

  • Kaur J.
    11 hours

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-people-request-federal-government-expose-truth-behind-new-farmer-laws-india-protect-human-rights

  • Gurpreet K.
    13 hours

    Salute

  • Inamm K.
    a day

    WE THE PEOPLE OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR ARE WITH YOU SIR JAI KISSAN ZINDABAD

  • Dharam S.
    a day

    jai jawan jai kisan

  • Vicky S.
    a day

    God bless u

  • Shankar S.
    a day

    Why don't you show this to PM modi and his supporters this reality . So they will realise the kind of effort taken by this people

  • RJ R.
    a day

    Why are the farmers only protesting.? Everyone should be standing with them...! JAI JAWAAN KAI KISAAN.!

  • Rabiya K.
    a day

    Salam farmer brothers

  • Sushil K.
    a day

    Sardar ji tussi to chha Gaye ❤️❤️❤️

  • Noori S.
    a day

    We are leaving due to farmers and all are support is for them till they get justice as it is for all of us.black laws will affect not only farmers but us too . If we agree now then we need to agree to all laws they make

  • Naseer R.
    a day

    Punjabis are the best farmers,salute to their unity and commitment

  • Jamini A.
    a day

    Love our brave farmers who feed our millions!

  • Sandhu S.
    a day

    Good work bro👍

  • Satwinder D.
    a day

    Thank you veer. Great job. Keep it recording. Document history for further generations.

  • Gurpreet R.
    2 days

    Gud Job Bro 👍🏻

  • Ravi S.
    2 days

    With these new farm bills in place the biggest loosers are the mandi owners.. commission agents.. and the middlemen. In Punjab these mandis are mainly handled by Akali Dal leaders and Congress leaders so we can understand who is behind these protests. In last 3 weeks several TV interviews were conducted but not a single farmer could justify why this policy will be fatal for them except just assuming things. Major portion of farmers in India are pleased and happy with these reforms so how can the govt just repeal these reforms..?

