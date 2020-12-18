back
The Farmers’ Protests Like You’ve Never Seen Before
This photographer from a farming family is showcasing the humanity behind the historic farmers’ protests just outside New Delhi. Take a look.
18/12/2020 1:27 PM
139 comments
Simrin S.2 hours
Thank you for sharing !! True sons of the soil but I wish he would also add shots of farmers from Haryana, UP and Rajasthan !
Binit L.5 hours
Farmers who eats pizza 🍕
Lenin R.5 hours
You are doing a great job Bhupinder Singh Basra! Kisaan Ekta Zindabad 🙏🏼❤️🥰
Kirat S.9 hours
good job veere 👍👍
Kaur J.11 hours
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-people-request-federal-government-expose-truth-behind-new-farmer-laws-india-protect-human-rights
Gurpreet K.13 hours
Salute
Inamm K.a day
WE THE PEOPLE OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR ARE WITH YOU SIR JAI KISSAN ZINDABAD
Dharam S.a day
jai jawan jai kisan
Vicky S.a day
God bless u
Shankar S.a day
Why don't you show this to PM modi and his supporters this reality . So they will realise the kind of effort taken by this people
RJ R.a day
Why are the farmers only protesting.? Everyone should be standing with them...! JAI JAWAAN KAI KISAAN.!
Rabiya K.a day
Salam farmer brothers
Sushil K.a day
Sardar ji tussi to chha Gaye ❤️❤️❤️
Noori S.a day
We are leaving due to farmers and all are support is for them till they get justice as it is for all of us.black laws will affect not only farmers but us too . If we agree now then we need to agree to all laws they make
Naseer R.a day
Punjabis are the best farmers,salute to their unity and commitment
Jamini A.a day
Love our brave farmers who feed our millions!
Sandhu S.a day
Good work bro👍
Satwinder D.a day
Thank you veer. Great job. Keep it recording. Document history for further generations.
Gurpreet R.2 days
Gud Job Bro 👍🏻
Ravi S.2 days
With these new farm bills in place the biggest loosers are the mandi owners.. commission agents.. and the middlemen. In Punjab these mandis are mainly handled by Akali Dal leaders and Congress leaders so we can understand who is behind these protests. In last 3 weeks several TV interviews were conducted but not a single farmer could justify why this policy will be fatal for them except just assuming things. Major portion of farmers in India are pleased and happy with these reforms so how can the govt just repeal these reforms..?