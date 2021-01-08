back
The Father-Daughter Salute That Won The Internet
When cop dad met cop daughter on duty, his proud salute stole all hearts. Watch them share some candid moments with Brut, sans uniform. 👮👮♀️
08/01/2021 2:16 PM
- 173.1K
- 4.1K
- 62
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
51 comments
Ismail P.2 days
great medam.
Annapurna K.4 days
Proud of you and God bless you
Praneeth K.4 days
this is your dad and sister ryt ..?
Julie F.4 days
Proud Father and daughter
Marceline J.4 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏😇
Said A.5 days
Blessed 🙏
Ismail S.5 days
GREAT. CONGRATULATIONS. A RARE SIGHT.
Thanzeer M.5 days
Kerala
Paras B.5 days
Salute to the proud father...well done sir, you have raised your child beautifully.
Nagesh S.5 days
Proud to see you Sir and Madam 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Aparna G.5 days
Perfect example of life me jisse bhi bachna caahoge ,life will take you there only .
Kamala B.5 days
To be honoured Mam
Nazia T.5 days
Proud father proud daughter. All the best for both.💙
Sulaiman R.6 days
Every parent wish that their children are better off than them.
Saveena M.6 days
Great upbringing and inspiration...a proud father can tell
Tanzid H.6 days
What a proud moment for a daughter!!!!!
Veena D.6 days
Proud of you All the best Madam
Priya K.6 days
It's really an inspiration for every citizen.......
Anel K.6 days
Wish you all the best.... Surprise.... can sometimes be different..
Chinmaya K.6 days
Inspiration.. wait a sec. Don't we all know how they get jobs in India???