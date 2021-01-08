back

The Father-Daughter Salute That Won The Internet

When cop dad met cop daughter on duty, his proud salute stole all hearts. Watch them share some candid moments with Brut, sans uniform. 👮👮‍♀️

08/01/2021 2:16 PM
  • 173.1K
  • 62

51 comments

  • Ismail P.
    2 days

    great medam.

  • Annapurna K.
    4 days

    Proud of you and God bless you

  • Praneeth K.
    4 days

    this is your dad and sister ryt ..?

  • Julie F.
    4 days

    Proud Father and daughter

  • Marceline J.
    4 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏😇

  • Said A.
    5 days

    Blessed 🙏

  • Ismail S.
    5 days

    GREAT. CONGRATULATIONS. A RARE SIGHT.

  • Thanzeer M.
    5 days

    Kerala

  • Paras B.
    5 days

    Salute to the proud father...well done sir, you have raised your child beautifully.

  • Nagesh S.
    5 days

    Proud to see you Sir and Madam 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Aparna G.
    5 days

    Perfect example of life me jisse bhi bachna caahoge ,life will take you there only .

  • Kamala B.
    5 days

    To be honoured Mam

  • Nazia T.
    5 days

    Proud father proud daughter. All the best for both.💙

  • Sulaiman R.
    6 days

    Every parent wish that their children are better off than them.

  • Saveena M.
    6 days

    Great upbringing and inspiration...a proud father can tell

  • Tanzid H.
    6 days

    What a proud moment for a daughter!!!!!

  • Veena D.
    6 days

    Proud of you All the best Madam

  • Priya K.
    6 days

    It's really an inspiration for every citizen.......

  • Anel K.
    6 days

    Wish you all the best.... Surprise.... can sometimes be different..

  • Chinmaya K.
    6 days

    Inspiration.. wait a sec. Don't we all know how they get jobs in India???

