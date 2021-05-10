back

The Father Who Died Waiting For His Daughter

Mahavir Narwal never gave up hope while waiting for his daughter, activist Natasha Narwal, to be released from prison. But yesterday, the 70-year-old died of Covid-19 without getting to see her again...

10/05/2021 1:27 PM
165 comments

  • Ambika R.
    11 minutes

    Heart wrenching... Extremely sorry for you Natasha. Love and strength to you

  • Pinky T.
    18 minutes

    Blessed are those who have a father like you your daughter will get justice

  • Deepa R.
    36 minutes

    May his soul rest in peace and may his daughter find the courage to raise her voice against injustice..again and again.

  • Brotati S.
    an hour

    great injustice to humanity 😪

  • Brotati S.
    an hour

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Rafey A.
    an hour

    तुम दबाते रहो , अपने पैरो से गले हमारे , लेकिन, अवाज ईमानदारी की , संविधान की लोकतंत्र की , नही दबा सकते

  • Tarun D.
    an hour

    So heart breaking to see this a citizen, emotionally very disturbing

  • Sadeya A.
    2 hours

    May the justice should be served.

  • Kavita J.
    2 hours

    😢 Indian Gladiator (2000) ...

  • Ramesh K.
    2 hours

    विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि💐

  • Pushpita N.
    2 hours

    Covid has started to take everything from everyone.

  • Anil D.
    2 hours

    🙏 RIP 🙏

  • Bibha R.
    3 hours

    Proud Father of brave daughter...Rest in peace ..

  • Tamanna U.
    3 hours

    😔😔😔😔

  • Sweety S.
    3 hours

    We all about talking sympathy n bravery...but what about injustice..😢😢

  • HimAnshu G.
    3 hours

    Very soft spoken person.... I don't know what's happening your. But your daughter is blessed to be kind of gentlemen.. RIP to a brave man.. Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Chongtham B.
    3 hours

    Great sir....ur daughter will get justice very soon...and rest in peace sir...

  • Uzma N.
    3 hours

    We are proud to have a father like you 🙌 you are a champion so will be your daughter .. R.I.P Sir, you are in better place watching over your daughter 😔 ❤️ That sentence "Where ever you find suffering , you'll find my Daughter " 🙌🙌🙌🙌

  • Shabistan Q.
    3 hours

    Cruel people are sitting on the throne! What else you could expect from them!😥

  • Vijay P.
    3 hours

    Speechless, We lost a great soul. RIP.

