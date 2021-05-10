back
The Father Who Died Waiting For His Daughter
Mahavir Narwal never gave up hope while waiting for his daughter, activist Natasha Narwal, to be released from prison. But yesterday, the 70-year-old died of Covid-19 without getting to see her again...
10/05/2021 1:27 PM
165 comments
Ambika R.11 minutes
Heart wrenching... Extremely sorry for you Natasha. Love and strength to you
Pinky T.18 minutes
Blessed are those who have a father like you your daughter will get justice
Deepa R.36 minutes
May his soul rest in peace and may his daughter find the courage to raise her voice against injustice..again and again.
Brotati S.an hour
great injustice to humanity 😪
Brotati S.an hour
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Rafey A.an hour
तुम दबाते रहो , अपने पैरो से गले हमारे , लेकिन, अवाज ईमानदारी की , संविधान की लोकतंत्र की , नही दबा सकते
Tarun D.an hour
So heart breaking to see this a citizen, emotionally very disturbing
Sadeya A.2 hours
May the justice should be served.
Kavita J.2 hours
😢 Indian Gladiator (2000) ...
Ramesh K.2 hours
विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि💐
Pushpita N.2 hours
Covid has started to take everything from everyone.
Anil D.2 hours
🙏 RIP 🙏
Bibha R.3 hours
Proud Father of brave daughter...Rest in peace ..
Tamanna U.3 hours
😔😔😔😔
Sweety S.3 hours
We all about talking sympathy n bravery...but what about injustice..😢😢
HimAnshu G.3 hours
Very soft spoken person.... I don't know what's happening your. But your daughter is blessed to be kind of gentlemen.. RIP to a brave man.. Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Chongtham B.3 hours
Great sir....ur daughter will get justice very soon...and rest in peace sir...
Uzma N.3 hours
We are proud to have a father like you 🙌 you are a champion so will be your daughter .. R.I.P Sir, you are in better place watching over your daughter 😔 ❤️ That sentence "Where ever you find suffering , you'll find my Daughter " 🙌🙌🙌🙌
Shabistan Q.3 hours
Cruel people are sitting on the throne! What else you could expect from them!😥
Vijay P.3 hours
Speechless, We lost a great soul. RIP.