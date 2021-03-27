back
The Fire That Took It All
Hiralal and Hirakanya Bhanarkar tried to become parents for 10 long years. When finally, they had a baby girl, disaster struck where she was at Bhandara hospital. This is their tragic story of loss.
27/03/2021 6:57 AM
17 comments
Nidhi J.5 days
Very sad
Jayshree S.6 days
Heart breaking.and deeply touching..my prayers and condolences to the bereaved families..May God give them strength to bear the tragedy...🙏
Parag S.6 days
लोकांनी आता जागे व्हावे. पुढे पुढे अति कठीण प्रसंग येथिल.
Adam K.6 days
‘ Very sad Prayers ❤️😞
Hervé F.6 days
I'l sad for them. Lose your child is lose a part of yourself. No money can compensate for the sufferings they have. May they stay strong and blessed 🙏
Dibakar G.6 days
Very sad story. I wish God will bless them very soon. Such an irresponsible hospital authority devastated their all hope
Ahad K.6 days
Poulomi G.6 days
No body should go through such pain..So much heartbreaking..May they get all the strength to bear the pain🙏
Tina N.6 days
Your pain and loss is unimaginable. I’m so sorry.
Reshma K.6 days
This is one of the saddest videos, I have seen. Can anything be done to help them?
Rajesh S.6 days
Thanks 👍 for sharinga
Rajen S.6 days
😏
Nupur K.7 days
God pls help them to bear pain give them strength n I pray to god to bless them with happiness they want 🙏🙏
Yusuf A.7 days
Richie M.7 days
Faghir B.7 days
Absolutely heartbreaking, I feel so sorry for them. No parent should bury their child. Certain sorrows will never fade away until the heart stops. This is indeed one of them. My deepest condolences to this couple, inshahallah I will remember you in my prayers ❤🙌
Brut India26/03/2021 08:59
Recently a fire broke out in this Mumbai hospital too: https://www.ndtv.com/mumbai-news/fire-breaks-out-at-covid-19-hospital-in-mumbai-70-patients-rescued-2399327