back

The Fire That Took It All

Hiralal and Hirakanya Bhanarkar tried to become parents for 10 long years. When finally, they had a baby girl, disaster struck where she was at Bhandara hospital. This is their tragic story of loss.

27/03/2021 6:57 AM
  • 60.2K
  • 19

And even more

  1. 5:52

    Une vie : Lil Nas X

  2. 4:07

    La colère d'un élu américain contre le racisme anti-asiatique

  3. 2:15

    Le combat de Leo Jonah contre la discrimination des albinos

  4. 3:01

    La Nouvelle-Zélande adopte un congé de 3 jours en cas de fausse couche

  5. 3:37

    Réunions non-mixtes : les avis nuancés de Laure Adler et Rachel Khan

  6. 3:04

    Les femmes de chambre de l'Ibis Batignolles en grève depuis plus de 20 mois

17 comments

  • Nidhi J.
    5 days

    Very sad

  • Jayshree S.
    6 days

    Heart breaking.and deeply touching..my prayers and condolences to the bereaved families..May God give them strength to bear the tragedy...🙏

  • Parag S.
    6 days

    लोकांनी आता जागे व्हावे. पुढे पुढे अति कठीण प्रसंग येथिल.

  • Adam K.
    6 days

    ‘ Very sad Prayers ❤️😞

  • Hervé F.
    6 days

    I'l sad for them. Lose your child is lose a part of yourself. No money can compensate for the sufferings they have. May they stay strong and blessed 🙏

  • Dibakar G.
    6 days

    Very sad story. I wish God will bless them very soon. Such an irresponsible hospital authority devastated their all hope

  • Ahad K.
    6 days

    Vlog# 2 | Thailand-Bangkok | Nightlife | Also add me on Instagram: ahad.khan786 https://youtu.be/PbusMfe6Z70

  • Poulomi G.
    6 days

    No body should go through such pain..So much heartbreaking..May they get all the strength to bear the pain🙏

  • Tina N.
    6 days

    Your pain and loss is unimaginable. I’m so sorry.

  • Reshma K.
    6 days

    This is one of the saddest videos, I have seen. Can anything be done to help them?

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Thanks 👍 for sharinga

  • Rajen S.
    6 days

    😏

  • Nupur K.
    7 days

    God pls help them to bear pain give them strength n I pray to god to bless them with happiness they want 🙏🙏

  • Yusuf A.
    7 days

    Making money all myself without sending money to anyone All you have to do is win and win Hit the mil below for info

  • Richie M.
    7 days

    I have always been doubting crypto trade, thought it's another strategy internet fraudsters employ in extracting money from people. Fortunately for me I met a legal trade expert, she guided me through how to trade, now i'm earning big. Connect with her on Please in insulting reply cause it's not mandatory.

  • Faghir B.
    7 days

    Absolutely heartbreaking, I feel so sorry for them. No parent should bury their child. Certain sorrows will never fade away until the heart stops. This is indeed one of them. My deepest condolences to this couple, inshahallah I will remember you in my prayers ❤🙌

  • Brut India
    26/03/2021 08:59

    Recently a fire broke out in this Mumbai hospital too: https://www.ndtv.com/mumbai-news/fire-breaks-out-at-covid-19-hospital-in-mumbai-70-patients-rescued-2399327

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.