The First Indian City To Have 24/7 Drinkable Tap Water
Puri joined cities like London and New York where tap water is safe to drink. The Chief Minister of Odisha inaugurated the new service that would be gradually rolled out to all households in the city.
29/07/2021 1:27 PM
34 comments
Krishna V.01/08/2021 09:06
Great..!
Rohan A.01/08/2021 06:02
should consider example of orissa for development of west bengal.....rather than just empty words and always in protest mode against center and dreaming of being PM of India
Steven B.31/07/2021 18:43
It's never gonna happen.. They just tell but don't do it..
Yougander R.31/07/2021 09:49
Best cm for a reason ❤️ If he stands for pm candidate surely it will be a tough competition 😉
Akash S.31/07/2021 06:38
Amazing
Dilip K.30/07/2021 14:55
Singapore water is the purest
Alok C.30/07/2021 14:44
A big salute to you sir🙏
Neelam P.30/07/2021 12:53
👏👏👏
Avyukt S.30/07/2021 11:53
👏👏
Nisha S.30/07/2021 11:48
Commendable
Milon M.30/07/2021 11:41
Clean water is every citizen's birthright. Puri is trendsetter with Naveen Patnaik's guidance. But unfortunately the tap water is used in many places for gardening.
Santanu30/07/2021 09:58
Shameless Khujliwal did such types of projects many years ago in Delhi... and now people of Delhi are enjoying...
Er V.30/07/2021 04:44
Wah..
Manju C.30/07/2021 01:45
Great
Iqbal S.30/07/2021 00:45
Appreciate and feeling proud of what you are doing congratulations greetings from Malaysia
Jasdeep S.29/07/2021 19:56
Patnaik deserves to be PM of INDIA
Swarnesh R.29/07/2021 19:53
This is appreciated
Pritish M.29/07/2021 18:51
All show off
Abhinab D.29/07/2021 18:12
🤔 but how I want Navina to fix Cuttack too
Gaurav S.29/07/2021 18:03
Please copy kejriwal into this... I beg you