back

The First Woman To Fly The Atlantic Solo

Captain Aarohi Pandit piloted the flight of her lifetime as she soared over the Atlantic on her own, making aviation history.

05/30/2019 7:00 AM
  • 242.0k
  • 92

75 comments

  • Sanjay S.
    06/30/2019 07:28

    , nyc

  • Sundar R.
    06/29/2019 02:57

    Jai Hind

  • Pradip T.
    06/29/2019 02:12

    wow congratulation

  • Ravi Y.
    06/28/2019 15:53

    Kuldeep Yadav

  • Hetvi S.
    06/28/2019 00:27

    Amelia Earhart is first woman aviator to fly solo over Atlantic ocean. And Charles Lindbergh is first human.

  • Anamika M.
    06/27/2019 13:20

    doesn't she looks like doppelganger?

  • Rathod V.
    06/26/2019 07:40

    Proud of you jai hind

  • Gopal S.
    06/26/2019 04:49

    Great.

  • Jøíŕãm M.
    06/24/2019 07:38

    Amezing

  • Shaik K.
    06/23/2019 15:11

    Great madam

  • Rohit P.
    06/23/2019 07:32

    Wats the use...?😅

  • Anup S.
    06/22/2019 11:18

    Congratulations

  • Sumit R.
    06/19/2019 04:54

    Great sis.....

  • Anusha A.
    06/17/2019 15:58

    Wow..awesome

  • Lokesh M.
    06/16/2019 08:53

    😎

  • Shanmukha R.
    06/13/2019 15:30

    Congratulations

  • Bapon G.
    06/13/2019 12:50

    Congrats

  • Aashish S.
    06/12/2019 16:51

    Agr flying hours pure krke ke paise usne khud diya hai to its well and good but agr uske baap ne diye hi to usne koi bada terrr nhi mara...

  • Tilok P.
    06/12/2019 01:03

    Super

  • Geet S.
    06/11/2019 00:09

    Great ! Super...