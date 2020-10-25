back
The Floating Post Office Of Srinagar
Did you know about the Indian post office that is not situated on land?
25/10/2020 4:27 PM
- 50.3K
- 821
- 17
- 2:20
10 comments
Sourabh K.29/10/2020 06:57
Heaven on earth Kashmir, India
Prabir D.28/10/2020 17:32
Make it "Heaven on Earth"
Ro A.28/10/2020 10:30
That’s so cool
Jaswant S.28/10/2020 02:53
Nice information of dal lake floating post office postal service and railwy was largest in the work. Post office service use to be nice and khat with gree n trimurti was famous. Even in orissa kabootar were emloyed to take daks.Goal post office near Bangla sahib is a old monumetal building. New post offic big is on parliment street and near it is very good museum of old stamps. Mahtama gandhi old stamps original has great value.Nehru stamp big one and jawahar jyoti have nice value and on chacha nehru whose birth day is celebreated as children day. In husel busel every thing is forgetten only bhio aur bhino haa haa.
Preet B.26/10/2020 16:13
Heaven on earth Raw beauty Most hostile people
Srijana S.26/10/2020 09:31
First of it's kind👌👍
Ramendra N.26/10/2020 06:28
Excellent
Harbir K.25/10/2020 16:56
Most beautiful place on earth. Have been to kashmir number of times but enjoyed the warmth of place and people.
Zubair M.25/10/2020 16:50
I am lucky that I was born here ❤️❤️❤️ Srinagar Indian occupied Kashmir
Anil A.25/10/2020 16:48
Last Day I was there nearby this place❤️