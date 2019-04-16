The Flying Squads Cracking Down On Illicit Election Cash

Meet the dedicated task force trying to stop politicians from buying votes. 🖐(They have their work cut out for them!)
Muhammad A.05/09/2019 18:53
note bandi ka kala dhan lagta yahi istemal horaha hr
Nishant P.05/07/2019 17:19
see this... started in 2014
Kamal R.05/06/2019 18:14
In India, when they are on the verge of election, they are using public money for election purposes and distribute 4500 per head with bonus full bottle of MacDonald. I think that India politician should learn from USA politics system where public donated money and try hard to win illegible president.
Simarpreet S.05/06/2019 11:39
dad ki duty isme hai.
Alex A.05/05/2019 13:55
This is the worst move by election commission ..as a common man u r not allowed to carry 50 k without a receipt ...just 25 notes of 2k note ...in this generation ...
Rishav C.05/05/2019 06:58
Out tax money. Sad still people defend the govmt. Fucking kill every1 startover
Dharmendra D.05/04/2019 12:46
Just one question...the money they size...who does it belongs to? And why the politician doesn't get arrested or taken actions on....good work by seizing money and other valuable things but who does it belongs to? Why not catching them up??
Vivek G.05/04/2019 08:47
Very very good 😊👏👏👏👏👏
Sunil R.05/03/2019 02:48
सौगंध तुम्हें इस माटी की ,बस इतना फ़र्ज़ निभा देना , बाक़ी सब मोदी जी कर लेंगे , बस तुम बटन कमल का दबा देना .....
Sachit W.04/29/2019 02:03
brooo 😂😂
Gautam J.04/27/2019 06:14
They are nothing but ch**a from 2 months common man is suffering .....SSI is completely disturbed
Kumar S.04/26/2019 15:11
This is should be done in Kolkata against TMC party coz they do such type activities and tell candidates to vote for them
Anubhav T.04/25/2019 18:17
Love from me stopping bloody congrees from buying vote politics again namo
Singh M.04/24/2019 08:11
Brilliant job👍
Harshil S.04/23/2019 04:35
see this must be the search going on almost every cross roads...
Sachin T.04/23/2019 02:19
I am also working in flying squad
Suraj K.04/22/2019 21:06
Nice
Nataram C.04/22/2019 17:22
Bjp
Nataram C.04/22/2019 17:22
Nataram C.04/22/2019 17:22
