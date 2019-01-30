The Future of the Congress Lies in Her Hands

Meet the woman who grew up surrounded by politics, but never wanted to be at the front line. Until now. ✋
2102 comments
RB P.09/01/2019 12:19
I love them core of my heart.
Debiram P.08/26/2019 20:46
....
Debiram P.08/26/2019 20:45
Democracy needs firebrand leader who loves India from the innermost circle of hearts. Express organisational capacity must visit every corner of this great motherland. Future of the party' lies in the restructures of drastic measures of changes right from grassroots to national levels Democracy needs firebrand opposition leadership.
Debiram P.08/26/2019 15:39
Without any family background politics mei upor nahi jasaktei Kiya? India is a democratic country every or anybody can go jump upwards.
Afroz J.08/19/2019 11:38
What about North india flood ?
Prasannan P.08/15/2019 07:03
So Vadhra' fate is decided.
Crajkumar C.08/14/2019 07:06
Next pm
Sailaja K.08/08/2019 10:52
No. She is a mis fit. Her husband is a atyachari.... sorry bhrashtachari.
Vijaya A.08/07/2019 06:26
The greatest leaderships are with Congress at earlier time.But now it is without leadership and without any aim. Just doing some futile comments and activities. They are not a right followers also... Not even bothered about a United decision also.
Eadul A.08/07/2019 03:13
India needs liberal leader that may be Priyanka Gandhi
વિનોદ ટ.08/05/2019 07:47
Liked.
Putu D.08/05/2019 07:24
No doubt she is charishmatic and also good political prospect provided if she can take India ahead amids lots of hurdle ! The best thing about her is she herself is not corrupt and she may take care of poor India !
Shubhada J.08/01/2019 14:50
Nt interested
Dussa R.08/01/2019 07:05
Priyanka regarded as another indira gandhi to save congress and india
Bijay C.07/30/2019 07:21
Priyankaji be fast in leading Congress ,killing time is sinful,indirectly it helps monster party,rise to the occasion,it is our sincerest request,do not heed the delirium 0f scoundrels who little know about the family,s services & sacrifices for nation building.
Leonard L.07/22/2019 18:10
Good Family
Gurdeep S.07/04/2019 07:22
Is Ladki Mein main bahut Jaan Hai yeah Sarkar Ko nicha Dikha Kar Degi farji Sarkar Hai dhoke se Banai Hui AVM ki sarkar
Krishna J.07/04/2019 05:26
No use Congress is sinking ship
Satish M.07/02/2019 09:26
India is India due to sacrifice of Nehru gandhi parivar- Bjp Govt has worked for 10yrs- congress 62 yrs पुत्र कया जाने - वाप का जनम वीज्पी पुत्रदा कामनगरैस वाप प्रकाश सिंग वादल ने कहा था - आवाज के पुत्र - अपने वाप के। वाप हो गये है पुत्र - वाप को नासमझ और नकारा समझतेहैग
Satish M.07/02/2019 09:17
I am fan of gandhis