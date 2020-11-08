back

The Gaur is the Largest Wild Cow in the World

Also known as the Indian bison, the world's biggest cow species is truly massive. 🐂👀

02/20/2019 5:30 AMupdated: 08/27/2020 8:56 AM
  • 72.8k
  • 66

And even more

  1. 3:13

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  2. 3:00

    Amphan Leaves Behind A Trail Of Destruction

  3. 1:26

    Freak Hailstorm In Rajasthan District

  4. 1:23

    She Eats Sand Like We Eat Food

  5. 1:32

    The King Cobra VS Kerala Snake Catcher

  6. 2:00

    The Plight of India’s Captive Elephants

47 comments

  • Ramesh J.
    08/11/2020 16:55

    Musclar body hulk

  • Abhay B.
    03/12/2019 16:26

    just general knowledge 🤣

  • Ankith N.
    02/23/2019 23:17

    Bison aa jaayega😂😂

  • Shruti S.
    02/23/2019 09:33

    It’s name is Mithun State animal of Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Priyavrat R.
    02/23/2019 08:11

    Kayl**f Yak found in India

  • Arabindu D.
    02/22/2019 13:49

    pride of Tripura, Trishna wildlife sanctuary

  • Gaurav K.
    02/22/2019 02:26

    Prateek Abhinav Bhatnagarabhinav vipin

  • Khurshit L.
    02/21/2019 18:04

    come and vist arunachal Pradesh...people here domesticate iy...and its the state animal of arunachal pradesh

  • Birender S.
    02/21/2019 14:16

    Saw one in Delhi zoo. It was impossible to accept the massive size with the first look!!

  • Raghavendra T.
    02/21/2019 12:08

    They are beautiful. Nehru Geological Park, Hyderbad have some of them!!!

  • Sabari V.
    02/21/2019 08:12

    !! Ada namba ayyasamy

  • Gaurav S.
    02/21/2019 03:05

    ... Haa bagh Gavhaa Redaa

  • Callaghan P.
    02/21/2019 01:40

    I've seen one up close just 3 or 4 feet away. Such a majestic creature it was lying down when I came across it by chance. As soon as it saw me it got up and gracefully left. But I just stood still and tired not to tense it up

  • Rounak U.
    02/20/2019 18:56

    Perfect food for male Bengal tiger

  • Vinit S.
    02/20/2019 18:37

    this is bison

  • MK S.
    02/20/2019 16:16

    i guess "gawareda" yei hai...???

  • Debdeep G.
    02/20/2019 14:18

    one of them almost hit my father from the back 😛

  • Safi K.
    02/20/2019 12:35

    is daand ki ho karahi saath ho garam garam Naan.

  • Satku D.
    02/20/2019 12:26

    Trishna wildlife sanctuary of Tripura, India is famous for bison...

  • Rajat B.
    02/20/2019 11:47

    Lol TATA NANO

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.