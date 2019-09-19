back

The Girl Who Writes With Two Hands...Simultaneously

Remember Virus from 3 Idiots, the comical principal played by Boman Irani? Well, he’s inspired a Raipur girl to develop this unique skill. 🙌

  • Nasrina M.
    10/13/2019 14:14

    Wow😑r ami ek hat diye likhte giye tierd😐😓😢

  • Ajay S.
    10/13/2019 03:25

    Useless pure useless

  • Shiva V.
    10/10/2019 09:20

    Bhai Moradabad k Parkar college k principal S K Nathan Sir bhi dono hatho se likhte h

  • Pragati B.
    10/09/2019 06:09

    Great....Keep doing well

  • Joshua K.
    09/25/2019 05:55

    Thank god he was not inspired by Chatur Ramalingam(the secret silencer😁)

  • Bodheesh B.
    09/24/2019 13:26

    Ok ..Appreciating that but it is not such a great thing. What is the use of mirror writing.. Even I can wrote using both hands. I just spent a few months one or two.. For practing my left hand... .. Anyway. Good concentration.. Go beyond the borders

  • Naveen K.
    09/23/2019 14:57

    So good to see you writing with both hands try to get record in that.

  • Venkatesh R.
    09/23/2019 14:43

    😨👍👍👍

  • Amaresh D.
    09/23/2019 10:54

    Beti ho toh aisi.... superb....

  • Santosh C.
    09/23/2019 10:11

    Great

  • Jismy V.
    09/23/2019 10:05

    This can be Achieved. But for the cynical here, two of this lady's precious years were NOT a waste. Our brains show neuroplasticity and in these years she has developed both lobes of her brain and triggered a hell lot more of neurons than u and i have.

  • Mohseen A.
    09/23/2019 03:55

    Wrong

  • Anisha D.
    09/22/2019 21:21

    Aisa to mebhi likh sakti hu 🤔🤔🤔🤔 mujhe lagta tha e common baat he sab likh sakte he

  • Abodh K.
    09/22/2019 09:39

    U can write with both hands, mirror image or same text. Real challenge is to write different things, what virus could do...

  • Deepak D.
    09/22/2019 03:40

    Woh sab thik hai but Whats the use of it?

  • Sumit D.
    09/21/2019 14:11

    Wao

  • Devika G.
    09/21/2019 12:39

    My Friend's daughter was just 2.5 year old and know how to write infact she use her both hands together to write. I saw her many years before release of 3idiots.

  • Rajesh K.
    09/21/2019 07:27

    Chhattisgariha sable badhiya

  • Anish K.
    09/21/2019 05:38

    There is a place in chhattisgadh where many students can write from both hands.

  • Abhishek V.
    09/20/2019 17:59

    Amit Jaiswal??