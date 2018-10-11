The Great Indian Train Robbers

People may complain about Indian Railways but that hasn't stopped them from stealing thousands of towels, pillows and bedsheets from trains.
115 comments
Srujith R.12/24/2018 06:19
What's all loss shown above is not equals to 1% of scam in five years tenure of a railway ministry
Althaf S.11/10/2018 16:24
Little do they know that the blankets used to be washed only once in 4 months.
Utkarsh N.11/04/2018 09:56
Indian people are pathetic. ab chahe ismein koi kitna bhi nationalism dikhaye i dont care.... Those who steal the sheets and such things are!!! saalo 300-400 ki chiz churate hue sharm aayi ya nhi? aur kya paa liye wo sb chura k?? life aasan ho gya?
Rahul D.11/04/2018 08:47
Most of them are railway staff and police personnal
Raj G.11/04/2018 06:38
Shame on u theifs.u drown name of our country in the world.what they think about us, that they are illiterate, their is no need to provide better services.
Prateek S.11/04/2018 05:38
I was talking about this one
Manish K.11/03/2018 16:59
Mujhe nhi lagta passenger blanket aur pillow le jaega mujhe lagta ha uska staff he chore krta haga
Hari R.11/03/2018 12:30
Utarte vakt Chek karne ki jarurat.
Sunpreet S.11/03/2018 07:19
bhai chori karna chor de
Chung S.11/02/2018 20:42
We have to accept the fact that we are lucky, if our trains are not stolen. 😅
Nayan K.11/02/2018 19:01
Railway vale hi ghotala karte he corrupted
Manmeet S.11/02/2018 18:42
Do passenger steal these things or employees.
Amit S.11/02/2018 14:26
Exactly going by law of averages atleast I should have seen one Passenger stealing atleast one of those items provided by IR, but i never saw anyone, I think people who travel in AC coaches can afford a towel and a blanket of there own, its so easy for an corrupt organization to put blame on its customers. But never question careless attendants or other contracters who have unrestricted access to supplies, now BRUT could you please ask IR why Bio Toilets are not cleaned and why constant water supply is not maintained in most of the long distance trains? BRUT Its easy to blame the crowd then asking the real questions.
Bhart B.11/02/2018 09:56
Gio
Nitin S.11/02/2018 09:11
Most of the stuff is stolen by railway's cleaning staff ....passengers who are affording tickets which are 2-3 times higher than general and sleeper class have not such a stealing mentality mostly...railways should do homework in their home instead of blaming passengers
Harshad P.11/02/2018 06:53
very bad
Vivek C.11/02/2018 03:30
Good compilation of the videos BTW! 😝
Pumpa S.11/01/2018 15:02
Shame shame.
Archana A.11/01/2018 08:59
I am ashamed to be Indian. We are the most uncivilised people in this world.
Robert K.11/01/2018 07:47
Implement RFID