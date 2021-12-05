back
The Haryana Man Who Became A Delhi Busker
A beggar? A busker? This Haryanvi wanted to dance in the streets. He told Brut how he had to fight an entire town before they realised busking was not begging.
05/12/2021 8:27 AM
Puneet K.2 days
He is high on life that is i can say
Vivek D.3 days
Where I can meet him,wanna meet dis guy.amazing dancing skills
Mohammed A.4 days
Needs some counselling
Indu L.4 days
He shud have been selected on tv show. Wrong decision
Shipra A.4 days
he is extremely talented
Tanmay N.5 days
First time a real artist have made a real Indentify on Reality show. Well done Brother!
Dishant R.6 days
pvr also
Azlan G.6 days
jatt bhai
Omkar B.6 days
He's going to places believe me
Mangal S.6 days
Pata nahi kis janam ki adhuri ichhya puri kr rhaa hai. God Bless you dude
Arinjay S.6 days
Dekh lo bro...
Brahma A.6 days
At 2:05 the grey t shirt guy is Varun himself from the past who has travelled to future, and seeing himself eventually gain fame. 😁
Sijay B.6 days
I saw his dance on tv been a huge fan since. If i visit india again i will make it a must to meet him. Huge talent
Preet S.6 days
❤️
Inderbir S.7 days
bhai ye aaj dikha tha humme
Manju C.7 days
Jaat sab kuch kar sakte h bhai ❤️
Precious C.7 days
Brave choice my friend
Akanksha S.7 days
Watched him live and it was too good
Jitendra S.08/12/2021 06:47
👍🏼
Josephine K.07/12/2021 19:23
Sad to see art is struggling on roads 💔... He deserves more 🙏