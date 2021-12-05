back

The Haryana Man Who Became A Delhi Busker

A beggar? A busker? This Haryanvi wanted to dance in the streets. He told Brut how he had to fight an entire town before they realised busking was not begging.

05/12/2021 8:27 AM
  • 315.7K
  • 112

82 comments

  • Puneet K.
    2 days

    He is high on life that is i can say

  • Vivek D.
    3 days

    Where I can meet him,wanna meet dis guy.amazing dancing skills

  • Mohammed A.
    4 days

    Needs some counselling

  • Indu L.
    4 days

    He shud have been selected on tv show. Wrong decision

  • Shipra A.
    4 days

    he is extremely talented

  • Tanmay N.
    5 days

    First time a real artist have made a real Indentify on Reality show. Well done Brother!

  • Dishant R.
    6 days

    pvr also

  • Azlan G.
    6 days

    jatt bhai

  • Omkar B.
    6 days

    He's going to places believe me

  • Mangal S.
    6 days

    Pata nahi kis janam ki adhuri ichhya puri kr rhaa hai. God Bless you dude

  • Arinjay S.
    6 days

    Dekh lo bro...

  • Brahma A.
    6 days

    At 2:05 the grey t shirt guy is Varun himself from the past who has travelled to future, and seeing himself eventually gain fame. 😁

  • Sijay B.
    6 days

    I saw his dance on tv been a huge fan since. If i visit india again i will make it a must to meet him. Huge talent

  • Preet S.
    6 days

    ❤️

  • Inderbir S.
    7 days

    bhai ye aaj dikha tha humme

  • Manju C.
    7 days

    Jaat sab kuch kar sakte h bhai ❤️

  • Precious C.
    7 days

    Brave choice my friend

  • Akanksha S.
    7 days

    Watched him live and it was too good

  • Jitendra S.
    08/12/2021 06:47

    👍🏼

  • Josephine K.
    07/12/2021 19:23

    Sad to see art is struggling on roads 💔... He deserves more 🙏

