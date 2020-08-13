back

The Hero Who Saved Lives After Kozhikode Crash

The fuel tank could explode any moment. There was also the fear of Covid-19. The locals of Malappuram became heroes when they risked personal safety to save passengers trapped inside the crashed Air India Express flight.

08/11/2020 2:06 PMupdated: 08/13/2020 10:26 AM
49 comments

  • Priyank K.
    2 days

    Fuck off brutt

  • Krishna M.
    3 days

    Thanks for helping the passangers

  • Suhail P.
    4 days

    🔥 🔥 🔥 Jafar sir.. My economics sir in hss level.. 🔥 🔥 🔥 Respect. And lovely..🔥, ♥️♥️♥️💙💙

  • Mohd R.
    4 days

    God Bless u all 🙏

  • Sayyid A.
    5 days

    It is my soulmate Jafar master, we are proud of him

  • Junaid V.
    6 days

    Great work jafar mash

  • Musavir P.
    6 days

    💐💐💐

  • Anshed A.
    6 days

    Jafir sir ennum nammude abimanam

  • Anshed A.
    6 days

    ❤️❣️

  • Anshed A.
    6 days

    ❣️❣️❣️

  • Anshed A.
    6 days

    Jafir sir uyir

  • Varghese A.
    6 days

    Great job people, I’m proud of y’ll.

  • Devyani P.
    6 days

    Salute to u all

  • Sachin W.
    6 days

    Great Salute , Society require more people like you

  • Shawaf M.
    6 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=300629941162243&id=100036457187087

  • Vijay V.
    6 days

    well done sir

  • Parvathi S.
    6 days

    Hats off to all

  • Muhamed Y.
    7 days

    Jafar sir we are proud of you

  • Hana G.
    7 days

  • Faisal S.
    7 days

    Hat off you guys

