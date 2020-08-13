back
The Hero Who Saved Lives After Kozhikode Crash
The fuel tank could explode any moment. There was also the fear of Covid-19. The locals of Malappuram became heroes when they risked personal safety to save passengers trapped inside the crashed Air India Express flight.
08/11/2020 2:06 PMupdated: 08/13/2020 10:26 AM
49 comments
Priyank K.2 days
Krishna M.3 days
Thanks for helping the passangers
Suhail P.4 days
Mohd R.4 days
God Bless u all 🙏
Sayyid A.5 days
It is my soulmate Jafar master, we are proud of him
Junaid V.6 days
Great work jafar mash
Musavir P.6 days
Anshed A.6 days
Jafir sir ennum nammude abimanam
Anshed A.6 days
Anshed A.6 days
Anshed A.6 days
Varghese A.6 days
Great job people, I’m proud of y’ll.
Devyani P.6 days
Salute to u all
Sachin W.6 days
Great Salute , Society require more people like you
Shawaf M.6 days
Vijay V.6 days
well done sir
Parvathi S.6 days
Hats off to all
Muhamed Y.7 days
Jafar sir we are proud of you
Hana G.7 days
Faisal S.7 days
Hat off you guys