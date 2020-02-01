The History Of The Azadi Slogan

It can be both an ominous threat and a catchy protest slogan. This is the story of the cry "Azadi".
128 comments
Ajay S.6 hours
We will die for CAA and NCR to start both.. And Let's see who is going to stop us..
Kumar K.9 hours
Who r they .They r bangla pakis n many more where they re chased out from own place but now came to India making demo and protest .
JayaDev M.10 hours
Seems like a very sad attempt by Brut India to white wash the corrupted cry of "Azadi". If "Azadi" has been in use long before the unfortunate Kashmir exodus and shouldn't be solely connected to the disturbing calls from 1990, then why use "Swastika" in the protests to symbolize Hitler when "Swastika" has been in use not just long but millennials before Hitler chose to use the slightly modified version.!? With your argument, "Swastika" holds no meaning in these protests and should not be use as it's originally a symbol of divine Sun.
Murali G.10 hours
I Am from TamilNadu and I'm not belongs to BJP But while i seeing BJP government ruling strategy and their manifesto achievements and also this Citizenship protest, I should get responsibility to support to BJP, I may cast my vote to BJP by upcoming TamilNadu election and PM election 2024
Ramachandra R.12 hours
We support CAA and NRC
Ramachandra R.12 hours
We support CAA and NRC
Chandrashekhar B.12 hours
Burkha se denge Aajadi hijab se denge Aajadi mullon ka maro goli Islam vad se Aajadi haramkor se Aajadi quran vad se Aajadi namak haram se Aajadi.
Brut India12 hours
In Yogi's UP, raising the Azadi slogan might get you into trouble:
Surajit S.a day
Hum de ke rahenge Azaadi..
Piyush K.a day
Great sponsor the rights but put the onus of duties too on the individuals so mischievously interested in their rights that they forget their duties to withhold the ethos of this great country in utmost stead. This seems more of khilafat movement which fizzled out too. The only difference is that the first time it lead to formation of RSS and this time its creating a friction between two major faith's of this country.
Manoj S.a day
Korana virus waiting for those who want freedom from India, go to wuhan.....no need these fools ...
Riju S.a day
ab milegi azadi Pakistan premi se azadi
Jignesh G.a day
Lelo azaadi get out of india then
Kumar K.a day
Police must the protester in their head .
Advik R.a day
Bas 1 mahina aur bath jao shaheen bagh m azaadi mil jayegi rambhakt gopal aur 1 bhai n koshish kri h azaadi dene ki
Girish P.a day
The great failure of opposition to provide space to ruling party for divert common man issues.governent enjoy all these protest and rallies bcz gvt know it doesn't dent anyway to gvt.
Gagan D.a day
milagi bosdiwalo sabko milagi azaadi baap aagya h tumhara modi aur uske baad Yogi ayega vo bhi azaadi dega
Adnan A.a day
Two Nation theory Paindabad
Mituban S.a day
You know the one thing that made me laugh was " Pakistani feminist". Its an oxymoron on its own. 😂😂 And we must appreciate Brute India for trying so hard for making new , subtle versions of hate speech every day.
Manthan R.a day
I fuc(ing support CAA n NRC