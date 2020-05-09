back
The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End
Their week-long honeymoon carried on for three months. Rohan Bhatia and Ria Khandelwal told Brut what they did for so long, cooped up in a fancy resort in the Maldives… and where they plan to go for their next vacation.
09/05/2020 2:57 PM
- 490.0k
- 2.6k
- 177
119 comments
Mrinal U.a day
Now they will pay EMI for next 5 years...
Amrita A.3 days
where’s our next one? 😉
Sabarish M.3 days
24x7 majas
Anupam S.3 days
All the Modi lovers angry with Brut for not doing the usual.. Bashing Modi 😂
Alamgir K.3 days
Congratulations 👏🎉 and Best Wishes
Janisha P.4 days
😂
Tejas B.4 days
tame bo vela aaiva ne
Ashu T.4 days
Sooooo this is news today🙄
Avishikta G.4 days
and dakh
कर्थिक र.4 days
Is this a news at all??
BoeBin C.4 days
Good lord if they are this bored on an extended island honeymoon. Wonder how the day to day monotony of real life is going to be for them. Jeez learn to live and enjoy when you have the chance especially on a tropical island.
Kumar A.4 days
Now Brut is covering stories worth itself which is shit💩
Ascanio N.4 days
India helps Indians who are not even Indians anymore, Indians don't leave India we should stay in our homeland Humara Mahan Hindustan Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Margaret S.4 days
How fn ridiculous
Joy K.4 days
This is so stupid.
Biswajit R.4 days
kuch din aur rukte to bacha v sath lekr ghar aa patey 😅
Tres K.4 days
They're expecting quadruplets, now..
Praneeth J.4 days
lucky 🤣🤣🤣
Berry C.4 days
Shitty media
Sushil J.4 days
...We were lucky