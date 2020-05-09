back

The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End

Their week-long honeymoon carried on for three months. Rohan Bhatia and Ria Khandelwal told Brut what they did for so long, cooped up in a fancy resort in the Maldives… and where they plan to go for their next vacation.

09/05/2020 2:57 PM
  • 490.0k
  • 177

119 comments

  • Mrinal U.
    a day

    Now they will pay EMI for next 5 years...

  • Amrita A.
    3 days

    where’s our next one? 😉

  • Sabarish M.
    3 days

    24x7 majas

  • Anupam S.
    3 days

    All the Modi lovers angry with Brut for not doing the usual.. Bashing Modi 😂

  • Alamgir K.
    3 days

    Congratulations 👏🎉 and Best Wishes

  • Janisha P.
    4 days

    😂

  • Tejas B.
    4 days

    tame bo vela aaiva ne

  • Ashu T.
    4 days

    Sooooo this is news today🙄

  • Avishikta G.
    4 days

    and dakh

  • कर्थिक र.
    4 days

    Is this a news at all??

  • BoeBin C.
    4 days

    Good lord if they are this bored on an extended island honeymoon. Wonder how the day to day monotony of real life is going to be for them. Jeez learn to live and enjoy when you have the chance especially on a tropical island.

  • Kumar A.
    4 days

    Now Brut is covering stories worth itself which is shit💩

  • Ascanio N.
    4 days

    India helps Indians who are not even Indians anymore, Indians don't leave India we should stay in our homeland Humara Mahan Hindustan Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • Margaret S.
    4 days

    How fn ridiculous

  • Joy K.
    4 days

    This is so stupid.

  • Biswajit R.
    4 days

    kuch din aur rukte to bacha v sath lekr ghar aa patey 😅

  • Tres K.
    4 days

    They're expecting quadruplets, now..

  • Praneeth J.
    4 days

    lucky 🤣🤣🤣

  • Berry C.
    4 days

    Shitty media

  • Sushil J.
    4 days

    ...We were lucky

