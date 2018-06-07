The Hotel Heir Fighting For LGBT Rights In India

Brut India spoke to one of the rare Indian businessmen advocating for LGBT rights in the public eye.
128 comments
Kushagra V.09/07/2018 06:12
this guy 💕
Ishika M.07/16/2018 14:03
Your courage to stand up against these stupid rules and judgements deserve respect. Hope you emerge victorious in this fight against our judgmental society.
Ishmam A.07/15/2018 11:42
Good luck for the hearing Keshav Suri. It is going to be a huge step forward towards equality and justice. It's very admirable how you stood up for yourself and your community. It's people like you who make the world a better place to live. Don't know if you people know, there was an LGBTQ activist in my country who stood up for their rights and started to work for equality. He was the first person in our country to punish a LGBTQ magazine. His name was XULHAZ MANNAN. He along with his allies were brutally murdered in 2016. If you people succeed, may be the homophobic and judgmental people of my country will come to see that it is natural and other South Asian countries are accepting it too. Happy Pride 🌈
সূর্য ব.06/21/2018 03:09
Being Gay is not Natural , Its Perversion , Its Abnormality , India Must not give them Rights to marriage or any official Status
Nidhi V.06/20/2018 13:26
Did we know of this ? Please watch carefully !
Vignesh D.06/20/2018 12:21
Yeah whatever is right in developed countries should be right in India ha ha... This fucking bullshit.. First sex was a spiritual thing in India now it has become casual thing.. Living together is now welcomed in India.. Now gay community?? Remember divorce level is very low when compared to other countries because we live in a pact. For the great foreigners u think sex is just a causal thing for them but not to us. They are not just importing theri products they also imposing their culture into us. Be aware.
Vishwast K.06/20/2018 09:32
Bro this is kind of funny man.School life and all he is talking about
Vishal K.06/20/2018 06:40
u
Gandharv S.06/19/2018 20:15
dekh ke lagg hi raha thha yehi hai. Remember we saw him at Confluence?!
Akshit J.06/19/2018 16:55
I think he must take help from out of England 2
Anish R.06/19/2018 07:46
so what difference did you make ?? how do you expect to change the country when you can't even change a single person ??
সূর্য ব.06/19/2018 05:39
Another bearded Paedophilic Pervert
সূর্য ব.06/19/2018 05:38
Gay Sala ! iske gaand mein acid daal do .
সূর্য ব.06/19/2018 05:37
Its nothing , This guy is Sick and the only remedy is to Put hot Iron Bar in his ASS , his gayish Disease will be cured. God made Man and woman for a purpose , and Anus has the purpose to throw out Poop not to take anything else . Un-natural Perversion can only lead us to destruction
Chowkidar Y.06/18/2018 21:20
Go to bed with a dog and no one needs to dictate you to be sober?
Dalvîr S.06/18/2018 18:31
Did you mean Attack Helicopter people?
Shahajahan B.06/18/2018 14:12
Nice
Tripti C.06/18/2018 04:21
Astha Nyol
Badri E.06/18/2018 04:05
dont worry Da !! 😂
Krunal T.06/17/2018 13:10
Good work all the best ... waiting...