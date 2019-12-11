back

The Impact Onions Had In 2019

Its been known to topple governments, wreck kitchen budgets and alter dietary patterns. In 2019, when onion prices shot through the roof once again, these were some of the most eye-catching consequences...

12/11/2019 9:44 AM
7 comments

  • Brut India
    12/13/2019 07:58

    This onion farmer broke down after being unable to fend for his family:

  • Rana B.
    12/12/2019 05:21

    ONIONS PRICES HAVE GONE BEYOND LIMIT_ BUT EVEN THEN IT IS NOT THE END OF WORLD OVER A VEG

  • Samrat B.
    12/11/2019 14:50

    This is an indirect attack on non-vegetarian popution, an invasion in our kitchens and an attempt to dictate our food habit because without onion you can't cook fish or meat, it's an attempt to defunct our meat industry and starve the people surviving on poultry business and fishery. This is to destroy our rich food culture.

  • Walid A.
    12/11/2019 14:41

    Right speech by our Bangladeshi H P M SHEIKH HASINA .

  • Rajesh K.
    12/11/2019 12:47

    Hua tho hua

  • Amrita J.
    12/11/2019 10:07

    Hamare family me jyada onion dosa nhi khate ji..hamko fark nhi padta.. Salute Nirmala

  • Pradyumna K.
    12/11/2019 09:51

    The video depicts Masala Dosa, not onion Dosa :'(