The Indian Army Is About To Get Its First Women Soldiers

While it has had some women officers in some of its corps, the Indian Army has never had women rank-and-file soldiers. This batch of 100 soldiers is about to change that.

07/04/2021 1:27 PM
  • 32.8K
  • 26

25 comments

  • Sohan A.
    4 hours

    Jihadiyon ko ye bhi pasand nahi aaya lagta hai Sare jihadi HaHa react kar rahe hai

  • Jan J.
    14 hours

    Brut india it’s not about to It has already has an all women bataliyan when you put up videos like this do you try to get the facts correctly I guess you are like Pappu

  • Varun M.
    15 hours

    Jo log yehan huss rahey hain or Kamiya nikal rahey hain wo basically apni maa beheno par huss rahey hain .....

  • Bhavik P.
    19 hours

    Jay hind,,, nari Shakti,,, DURGA

  • Rajesh S.
    19 hours

    Jai Hind

  • Anondeeta C.
    a day

    Sainik schools and NDA should also be opened for women !

  • Hervé F.
    a day

    Congratulations to these strong women officers. May they stay strong and blessed 🙏

  • Minaaz S.
    a day

    Wow salute ❤️👩‍✈️

  • Yasser M.
    a day

    The Sikh battalion leaving in drones this is the replacement 😂

  • Raina D.
    a day

    Ye jo alien type log ha-ha react krke gye hain , unse request hai apna kachra uthake le jaye

  • Er S.
    a day

    Great salute ❤️,

  • Ravi K.
    a day

    Mian mitthu hans raha hain, cchhakka sala

  • Nalinie R.
    a day

    Get better soon sweetie my prayers are with you

  • The T.
    a day

    The True Tongue [Author , Motivational speaker] Page Promotion. Visit For Details. Follow Leave Your Response. https://youtu.be/vxmCgbrv9Kc.

  • Hema K.
    a day

    Kuch pakistani log hasrahe hai... Unke liye. .... Just wait n watch💪

  • Sujan B.
    a day

    Haha reactors are all from the Legendary category

  • Anil D.
    a day

    Durga Kaali Amazon Kurdish

  • Lourdes F.
    a day

    Wow so proud of you.God bless you all.Prayers for you all for safety.🙏💞👩‍🦳🙋👩‍🦳🙋👩‍🦳🙋👩‍🦳💞🙏

  • Deepak R.
    a day

    Great work

  • Rohan P.
    a day

    Haha deno balo kuch respect bhi diya karo.Tum se to army ka preliminary stage bhi nahi clear hoga.😁

