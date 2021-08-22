The Craftswoman Who Put Rural Women On The Fashion Map
The Indian Firm Behind An Amazing New Technology
Author Sudha Murty Rediscovered Nature's Beauty
Turning Cigarette Butts Into Teddy Bears
The Life Of Industrialist Gautam Adani
How To Grow Your Own Pearls
What is the per annum income approximately
Kuch log jinki roji roti es kaam se chalti hi bechare berojgar ho jayege...ya bhatta malik matchine lane ka dar dikhakar unki majduri kam kar denge..
Fantastic machine ,how ever how many brick makers are now unemployed
See this machine
Sir cost of machine
ye brut par bhi aa gya
Please send me the details
9435054107
Very nice
India is Benefiting ❤️
Great brother👍👍
I received $7,200 from Mrs babatunde Raji company platform,,,and this is just 10minutes reflection on my account I was greatful cause I thought it was a scam but for giving it a try really amazing me now I'm dept free you can contact her now to get started po by clicking on the name below
👇👇👇
https://www.facebook.com/babatunde.raji.98
Haat kaat digee aaapne
W
Great thinks happend by the pain nd experience realyy great what you done......
Great .....
Unfortunately, considering India's unemployment scenario this machine is gonna take away the livelihood of the labourers working in the brick making process.
This is the kind of innovation that i like.Well done
From pioneering carbon efficient electric composting methods to creating bricks out of facemasks, here are ordinary Indians whose innovations have changed the world for the better:
https://www.thebetterindia.com/245964/these-outstanding-innovations-from-across-india-made-our-top-10-list-in-2020/
Now one can exploit more labour
Fully automatic cement brick plant was started in Kashmir around 2014 . The machinery costs around 89 lakhs & was fully automatic , with facilities of tiles, bricks, blocks & pavers.was bought from Gujarat. How are you taking credit for it now.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
57 comments
Mangminthang K.4 hours
What is the per annum income approximately
Doc R.4 hours
Kuch log jinki roji roti es kaam se chalti hi bechare berojgar ho jayege...ya bhatta malik matchine lane ka dar dikhakar unki majduri kam kar denge..
Pauline F.8 hours
Fantastic machine ,how ever how many brick makers are now unemployed
Anwar R.9 hours
See this machine
Deepak G.14 hours
Sir cost of machine
Suny S.16 hours
ye brut par bhi aa gya
Rajesh S.17 hours
Please send me the details 9435054107
Shailendra K.a day
Very nice
Hari Krishnaa day
India is Benefiting ❤️
Manjeet C.a day
Great brother👍👍
Georgi T.a day
I received $7,200 from Mrs babatunde Raji company platform,,,and this is just 10minutes reflection on my account I was greatful cause I thought it was a scam but for giving it a try really amazing me now I'm dept free you can contact her now to get started po by clicking on the name below 👇👇👇 https://www.facebook.com/babatunde.raji.98
UT T.2 days
Haat kaat digee aaapne
Subash M.2 days
W
Vijay K.2 days
Great thinks happend by the pain nd experience realyy great what you done......
Anato Y.2 days
Great .....
Jitesh S.2 days
Unfortunately, considering India's unemployment scenario this machine is gonna take away the livelihood of the labourers working in the brick making process.
Tavonga M.2 days
This is the kind of innovation that i like.Well done
Brut India2 days
From pioneering carbon efficient electric composting methods to creating bricks out of facemasks, here are ordinary Indians whose innovations have changed the world for the better: https://www.thebetterindia.com/245964/these-outstanding-innovations-from-across-india-made-our-top-10-list-in-2020/
Pande H.2 days
Now one can exploit more labour
Shazia A.2 days
Fully automatic cement brick plant was started in Kashmir around 2014 . The machinery costs around 89 lakhs & was fully automatic , with facilities of tiles, bricks, blocks & pavers.was bought from Gujarat. How are you taking credit for it now.