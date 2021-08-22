back

The Indian Firm Behind An Amazing New Technology

A Haryana start-up built the world's first automated brick-making vehicle. Here's how they did it. 🧱

22/08/2021 6:57 AM
  • 253.2K
  • 113

57 comments

  • Mangminthang K.
    4 hours

    What is the per annum income approximately

  • Doc R.
    4 hours

    Kuch log jinki roji roti es kaam se chalti hi bechare berojgar ho jayege...ya bhatta malik matchine lane ka dar dikhakar unki majduri kam kar denge..

  • Pauline F.
    8 hours

    Fantastic machine ,how ever how many brick makers are now unemployed

  • Anwar R.
    9 hours

    See this machine

  • Deepak G.
    14 hours

    Sir cost of machine

  • Suny S.
    16 hours

    ye brut par bhi aa gya

  • Rajesh S.
    17 hours

    Please send me the details 9435054107

  • Shailendra K.
    a day

    Very nice

  • Hari Krishna
    a day

    India is Benefiting ❤️

  • Manjeet C.
    a day

    Great brother👍👍

  • Georgi T.
    a day

    I received $7,200 from Mrs babatunde Raji company platform,,,and this is just 10minutes reflection on my account I was greatful cause I thought it was a scam but for giving it a try really amazing me now I'm dept free you can contact her now to get started po by clicking on the name below 👇👇👇 https://www.facebook.com/babatunde.raji.98

  • UT T.
    2 days

    Haat kaat digee aaapne

  • Subash M.
    2 days

    W

  • Vijay K.
    2 days

    Great thinks happend by the pain nd experience realyy great what you done......

  • Anato Y.
    2 days

    Great .....

  • Jitesh S.
    2 days

    Unfortunately, considering India's unemployment scenario this machine is gonna take away the livelihood of the labourers working in the brick making process.

  • Tavonga M.
    2 days

    This is the kind of innovation that i like.Well done

  • Brut India
    2 days

    From pioneering carbon efficient electric composting methods to creating bricks out of facemasks, here are ordinary Indians whose innovations have changed the world for the better: https://www.thebetterindia.com/245964/these-outstanding-innovations-from-across-india-made-our-top-10-list-in-2020/

  • Pande H.
    2 days

    Now one can exploit more labour

  • Shazia A.
    2 days

    Fully automatic cement brick plant was started in Kashmir around 2014 . The machinery costs around 89 lakhs & was fully automatic , with facilities of tiles, bricks, blocks & pavers.was bought from Gujarat. How are you taking credit for it now.