The Indian Girl Who Refused To Part With Her Hijab

She says she was denied a news presenter’s job because she wears a hijab. AMU alumna Ghazala Ahmad told Brut she wants to “bash this Islamophobia which is rampant across the globe…”

09/11/2020 4:05 PMupdated: 09/11/2020 4:10 PM
  • 238.3k
  • 1.1k

1065 comments

  • Annie A.
    9 hours

    As a Hindu I think she has every right to wear a hijab.

  • Malik T.
    9 hours

    India is a Hindu zoinist racist facist country

  • Siva M.
    13 hours

    This is what I call too muc🔥of nothing,,just 🐖💨💩

  • Abhinav T.
    19 hours

    🐧💣

  • Ydv R.
    21 hours

    I doubt its due to head scarf... you cant even match 5th standard vocab.

  • Omer K.
    a day

    Why can’t she wear a hijab

  • Arumita M.
    2 days

    Saree is Indian dress code, where does religion come from

  • John S.
    2 days

    Why are they creating issues why don't they start an channel and do their job

  • Ramaswamy M.
    2 days

    Muslims are unwilling to adjust to professional requirements

  • Sathya S.
    2 days

    That's a job, I don't see anyone wearing turban or cross in news channel or anchoring, just because your religion says to wear hijab, doesn't mean others also have to follow that everywhere!

  • Sharafat A.
    2 days

    Victim card na khelo behan.... 🙏

  • Rashmi B.
    2 days

    There’s nothing wrong in wearing Hijab. But a dress code is must for the decorum that one has to follow. As for wearing Bindi is not a must for the Hindus. Wearing western outfit, a bindi is a misfit . So one avoids. Don’t look at everything from the perspective of why me n my religion! Go beyond and widen your horizons !! 😊

  • Tanvir B.
    2 days

    Thiz রেন্ডিয়ান r sh*t..

  • Anand S.
    2 days

    I work in a MNC in Gurgaon....there is no discrimination for muslim employees....they can wear any clothes or can do namaj...in office premises....stop this propaganda ....... idiots...

  • Sara G.
    2 days

    This lady is poison in full dose. Get the f..k out and Go to a Muslim country and see if they want and will take you may be Muslim Africa will take you.

  • Tapa S.
    2 days

    What is a surgeon gonna do? Wear dhoti kurta? Why spreading agenda everywhere!

  • Tapa S.
    2 days

    Dress code exists----- make an agenda put of it!

  • Nafis K.
    2 days

    Ohh God.In comment box hate mongers, anti national hindutva gang started there job. As long as there masters are in power we (all the like minded people of all the religion) have to tolerate this gaumutra comments.

  • Shashi J.
    3 days

    If true ! Its wrong . No way to know without speaking to the said person ( recruiter ) .

  • Arun S.
    3 days

    They won’t fight there own community to get freedom from this black devil wear but they will fight the whole world to approve there communities devilish behaviour towards women.. shame on brute for fighting against women rights and freedom.

