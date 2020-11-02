back
The Indian Grandma Who Lifts Weights At 82
Whoever said weight-training and working out was not for old people never met 82-year-old Kiran Bai.
02/11/2020 4:27 PM
- 120.6K
- 798
- 48
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 4:47
The Indian Grandma Who Lifts Weights At 82
- 4:39
Omar Abdullah Questions Centre's Move To Change J&K Land Laws
- 6:33
Kashmir Times Fights Alleged Government Pressure
- 3:11
Maa Durga Has A New Avatar
- 3:16
This Indian Family Is Helping Displaced Armenians
27 comments
Sudha A.17 hours
amma ko dikha
Althea M.2 days
🥱🥱
Zoeb H.3 days
Kuch bhi ..
Sirisha S.4 days
Super amma
Lakshmi N.4 days
In this day and age when.people don't have time for the elders in the family, you are an inspiration. Stay blessed Chirag.
Gangadhar S.4 days
Will power is more powerful than once age.
Dinga S.4 days
If she did it earlier, she wouldn't get that fat ass and belly. Still better late than never.
Abby B.4 days
.
Sätyå R.4 days
LOSERS.
Sindhu R.4 days
Great grandma 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
LawRence J.4 days
Dekh beta full mahol .
Angelo S.4 days
I have multiple accounts Please slash mine first I got a chance to get a free gift at ClipClaps, I'm so close from getting it! Copy this text and open ClipClaps App to give me a boost!https://h5.cc.lerjin.com/fission/?clapcode=1144662156&actId=d919ad32acf4490ab1bf11fc1c9d975e2011#/
Sneha S.4 days
Unbelievable 👏👏
Yusra A.4 days
Wonderful ❤️
Mena C.5 days
Motivating
Manish S.5 days
Kudos to both of u dadi n grandson 👍
Rakshit K.5 days
Kal se weight training start ab .
Nitin W.5 days
Abhi kya karegi 82 ke umar me 1 paav kabr me aore 2 khaiee me
Renu C.5 days
Wow real motivating💪🏽🏃🏽♀️💪🏽
Dhruvi S.5 days
Angee Shah