The Indian Grandma Who Lifts Weights At 82

Whoever said weight-training and working out was not for old people never met 82-year-old Kiran Bai.

02/11/2020 4:27 PM
27 comments

  • Sudha A.
    17 hours

    amma ko dikha

  • Althea M.
    2 days

    🥱🥱

  • Zoeb H.
    3 days

    Kuch bhi ..

  • Sirisha S.
    4 days

    Super amma

  • Lakshmi N.
    4 days

    In this day and age when.people don't have time for the elders in the family, you are an inspiration. Stay blessed Chirag.

  • Gangadhar S.
    4 days

    Will power is more powerful than once age.

  • Dinga S.
    4 days

    If she did it earlier, she wouldn't get that fat ass and belly. Still better late than never.

  • Abby B.
    4 days

    .

  • Sätyå R.
    4 days

    LOSERS.

  • Sindhu R.
    4 days

    Great grandma 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  • LawRence J.
    4 days

    Dekh beta full mahol .

  • Angelo S.
    4 days

    I have multiple accounts Please slash mine first I got a chance to get a free gift at ClipClaps, I'm so close from getting it! Copy this text and open ClipClaps App to give me a boost!https://h5.cc.lerjin.com/fission/?clapcode=1144662156&actId=d919ad32acf4490ab1bf11fc1c9d975e2011#/

  • Sneha S.
    4 days

    Unbelievable 👏👏

  • Yusra A.
    4 days

    Wonderful ❤️

  • Mena C.
    5 days

    Motivating

  • Manish S.
    5 days

    Kudos to both of u dadi n grandson 👍

  • Rakshit K.
    5 days

    Kal se weight training start ab .

  • Nitin W.
    5 days

    Abhi kya karegi 82 ke umar me 1 paav kabr me aore 2 khaiee me

  • Renu C.
    5 days

    Wow real motivating💪🏽🏃🏽‍♀️💪🏽

  • Dhruvi S.
    5 days

    Angee Shah

