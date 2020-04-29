Coronavirus in India VS US
The Indian Journalists Booked Under Terror Law
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Harmony
Kamal Haasan Wants A Health Budget Increase
Covid-19 And MP Politics: A Timeline
This women aided terrorists
They are plotting propaganda against India. They are Pakistan & Terrorist sympathisers. Good work by Government of India.
Just brut things......don't be exclaimed!!! Ndtv's lil brother
KINDLY, TAKE THE IMAGES OF ANTI NATIONALS KASHMIRI,WHO ARE SAYING ANYTHING ON KASHMIR AND TWEET THEIR IMAGES/COMMENT ON TWITTER 🙂ITS TIME TO FK THESE ANTI-NATIONAL BASTARDS
Riyaz Naikoo sent to hell ...now reading satanic verses and with Pig face Satan and enjoying Halala.
gaddar.
Thy deserved it.. journalist are not immune from law. U do wrong ,u buy it. Simple
Every person know that how some selective media always work against the government so good decision taken by Indian government.
You're booked under anti terror law as you indulge in Terrorism 💣💥
If GoI is wrong, we must be filling to face it ...
PS. I am not Ms Matgonkar championing Kashmiri rights because I have a Kashmiri Muslim husband ... And I am not a sucker of Abdul. I am a researcher by training.
The Bustard of India... And exactly doing the se way their ancestors were concubine for their fucking kings....
Good 👍
These media are the ones who give water to the seeds of hatred and terrorism.
Amazing work by Indian govt... Goli maro gadaaro ko
Good decision by police they should be booked,hooked and grilled in a manner which will give a message to intelligence agencies for whom they are working.(jihadi Communist ).
Antinationals supporting Pakistan proxy should be punished, shoot them at sight
Bjp is cancer
Very good.. appreciate government
Truth is bitter... Every honest journalist is being charged under this UAPA draconian law in my Kashmir 😞... Indian govt. Want journalist like Arnab who will lick their asses and support their agenda 😩
Lol now these Islamic terrorists are journalist according to brut india
301 comments
Rajvir S.a day
This women aided terrorists
Vivek M.a day
They are plotting propaganda against India. They are Pakistan & Terrorist sympathisers. Good work by Government of India.
Sumit R.2 days
Just brut things......don't be exclaimed!!! Ndtv's lil brother
Shravan K.2 days
KINDLY, TAKE THE IMAGES OF ANTI NATIONALS KASHMIRI,WHO ARE SAYING ANYTHING ON KASHMIR AND TWEET THEIR IMAGES/COMMENT ON TWITTER 🙂ITS TIME TO FK THESE ANTI-NATIONAL BASTARDS
Suneel K.3 days
Riyaz Naikoo sent to hell ...now reading satanic verses and with Pig face Satan and enjoying Halala.
Prasanta K.3 days
gaddar.
Rajinder S.3 days
Thy deserved it.. journalist are not immune from law. U do wrong ,u buy it. Simple
Rohit P.3 days
Every person know that how some selective media always work against the government so good decision taken by Indian government.
Sumit K.3 days
You're booked under anti terror law as you indulge in Terrorism 💣💥
Deepa N.3 days
If GoI is wrong, we must be filling to face it ... PS. I am not Ms Matgonkar championing Kashmiri rights because I have a Kashmiri Muslim husband ... And I am not a sucker of Abdul. I am a researcher by training.
Rajesh B.3 days
The Bustard of India... And exactly doing the se way their ancestors were concubine for their fucking kings....
Sanjay S.4 days
Good 👍
Archana K.4 days
These media are the ones who give water to the seeds of hatred and terrorism.
Punit O.4 days
Amazing work by Indian govt... Goli maro gadaaro ko
Sourabh R.4 days
Good decision by police they should be booked,hooked and grilled in a manner which will give a message to intelligence agencies for whom they are working.(jihadi Communist ).
Surend G.4 days
Antinationals supporting Pakistan proxy should be punished, shoot them at sight
Syed A.4 days
Bjp is cancer
Ravi V.5 days
Very good.. appreciate government
Umar N.5 days
Truth is bitter... Every honest journalist is being charged under this UAPA draconian law in my Kashmir 😞... Indian govt. Want journalist like Arnab who will lick their asses and support their agenda 😩
Manu J.5 days
Lol now these Islamic terrorists are journalist according to brut india