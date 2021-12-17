The Indias Of Sushmita And Harnaaz Sandhu

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
Hara baloon ka matlab mai bhi samjhata hu ya to mujhe ennovation aur lyrics ke dam de ya harnaaz sandhu se shadi karwa
nonsense equation
Was learning quite a bit from the video until I saw the Finance minister…
Indian performance at beauty contest worldwide is praiseworthy, we feel proud of it.
Proud of achievements and endeavours of each and every women ..!!!!
Proud moment 👏🏻
Nothing changed
I think the beauty and education are two separate topic's.
India first Miss Universe 1994 that Created of host country Philippines
Indian women have it better than their contemporaries in geographical proximity to India. Yet the situation for women in India is largely dismal. Here I am, starving in my room, because my m***** is cruel and inconsiderate.
does Zionism wanna provoke Indian women against their men
🤷♀️
I don’t know what media wanna proof
Regressed rather. Harnaaz is being slut shamed online. Sushmita's win was welcomed. She was not slut shamed nor judged or slurred by communal retards
I hope the situation of women in India (and worldwide) will change and improve.
I hope women and men will be equal worldwide.
I hope the mentalities will change and not consider a woman only as a housewife.
What a fall for India? We have enough women CEOs,Atheletes,pilots and other worthy women professionals in India.Not this flaunting of inherited stuff.
Are there actually more women than men in India?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-59428011
beautiful actress.. ARYA!! excellent! she can do wonders
Very ironic.
Brute expected the crown for Turkey & thus cannot digest!! 🤣
