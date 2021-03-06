back

The Inspiring Story of A Bar Dancer's Daughter

This bar dancer’s daughter went through years of sexual abuse but she fought past her trauma to become a drummer. Meet Sheetal from Mumbai. Special thanks to ExpressO Talks for the footage.

06/03/2021 2:57 PM
  • 153K
  • 27

24 comments

  • Indu K.
    a day

    One has to fight their battle and choose which one to fight first. Keep going strong

  • Sandeep K.
    2 days

    You are really like one of us. Don't think bad about you ever.. You're great.. God bless you!!!

  • Seema S.
    2 days

    Such an amazing story...so proud of her.

  • Shraey G.
    2 days

    Just another example of what evils can poverty push people into. A lot of this would've never happened if people had food twice to eat and some morals

  • Kalpana K.
    3 days

    She is gorgeous.

  • Manzur A.
    3 days

    You deserve it.

  • Ridom H.
    3 days

    Huge and massive respect to her One kinds of motivational for all of us respect each and every work and yes shame on that person who abused her whom she called father these types of persons should be punished..

  • David D.
    3 days

    This kind of cruelty must be ended by punishing this kind of characteristic people in the society.

  • Sumathi S.
    3 days

    Cruel guys

  • Rajesh C.
    4 days

    https://youtu.be/zSRdD5aORQw ❤

  • Manini N.
    4 days

    Great to watch stories of such brave women who survive with dignity and make their lives beautiful♥️

  • Palden Y.
    4 days

    Very brave girl..respect and love

  • Mohammed E.
    4 days

    Hats off to the bold N beautiful sweet girl of an selfless hardworking Mother, may u prosper in future N become a torch to the weakness n poverty of the backed people surviving in the black community of our open social society. Tc bsafe

  • Pavana J.
    4 days

    How can we support her pursuit for financial help for music therapy. Appreciate the fighting spirit and optimism.

  • Nayan S.
    4 days

    I, like to you posted write,words, good night ji

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    I'm very sad for her. Shame on these men who abuse the girls. Some people thinks sex workers are not good people, that they have not dignity but to abuse them and theirs children it's good?! These criminals deserve a harsh punishment. She is brave. May she stays strong, may she stays blessed 🙏

  • Vinod B.
    4 days

    IAM really sad and happy to see this girl coming out of bar dancer underground hell , their many women like her suffering just because they are from poor families they are pushed into sex industry , their families and governments and society and social conditions they are lured duped or kidnapped by Mafia criminals. Tragedy.

  • Joghee N.
    4 days

    Brave girl love you

  • Sarbojit D.
    4 days

    Society is soo two faced. Bar dancers are shamed, men going to those bars aren't.

  • Sandra S.
    4 days

    Bravo girl

