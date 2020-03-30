back

The Inspiring Story of A Sex Worker's Daughter

This sex worker's daughter survived years of sexual abuse but she fought through to become a Zumba trainer. Meet Taniya from Mumbai.💜

03/29/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 03/30/2020 8:48 AM
  • 714.3k
  • 246

231 comments

  • Dafny T.
    10 hours

    India government has to do something to protect womens right and make a law to punish sexual offenders.

  • Mariam F.
    a day

    You are a very strong person, my heart goes out to you for going through such tough times, so happy for you that you are doing good now, stay strong

  • Akon T.
    a day

    What happened to her sister?? I thought she mentioned a sister too😢

  • Vidya M.
    a day

    God bless u..

  • Solomon R.
    a day

    God bless your work🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Amit M.
    2 days

    Brave and strong girl. Every girl would be encouraged from you to raise voice against abuses and violence. Butonce again disappointed by the irresponsible attitude of our police system. When she was a minor complainant, things were more serious and sensitive. Hats off to her to fight her own and win and to the NGO who helped her reboot her life.

  • Shelly R.
    2 days

    ...🙄...why do we still allow this😞

  • Shanti M.
    2 days

    Hats off to u girl. U r a real heroes

  • Sandy M.
    2 days

    😞

  • Tiffany W.
    2 days

    I'm so sorry u had to go through that. I myself am a survivor of child abuse and sexual abuse. I also was abused by a step parent actually a step grandparent and never told anyone at the time what was happening. The reason being i was scared that my uncle's would kill him n be jailed for life. Though yes i wished he were dead i wasn't willing to lose my uncle's for his life. Instead i took a path of self destruction which caused me to be placed in state care. I ran away from a group home when i was 16 and was raped by 2 unknown men. That was the beginning of my healing. I had finally found the strength within myself to speak on everything including my step grand father molesting me. Though it would take many many more years of extensive therapy, suicide attempts, self harm admission to mental hospitals and more I'm finally at a place of acceptance of what happened to me and am able to forgive those ppl. It took me 30 years I didn't forgive them for them i did it for myself. I realized i was living an angry bitter self hating life and living that way i had no future no happiness. Once i forgave i finally found the happiness i so desperately needed

  • Justina B.
    2 days

    Strong woman keep going....appreciate..your worth...

  • Farzana M.
    2 days

    Very brave! May Allah keep you and others safe🙏🏻

  • Marita M.
    2 days

    Bloody men...!! aged 7 Australia no justice here http://chng.it/BL7JT5mMxW Please sign and share

  • Yamini N.
    2 days

    So sorry dear that you have to bear such an abuse

  • Maz A.
    2 days

    Brave girl 👧🌸

  • Jyothi W.
    2 days

    Taniya my heart bleeds for u . Remember god loves u a lot and has great plan for you. Give all pains to Jesus and he alone with set you free from your past pains.

  • Mahi S.
    2 days

    Very brave!

  • Suma C.
    3 days

    You are a bravo... you stood for yourself... I wish all the success in life!!

  • Gagandeep S.
    3 days

    Kick hard to ur step father s balls

  • Momtaz B.
    3 days

    It's sad when your mother didn't take your side. At least you're safe from both of them now. 💖