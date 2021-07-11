back
The Inspiring Story Of Bhopal's First Female Auto Driver
Talat Jahan went from surviving a traumatic marriage to making a living from a male-dominated field. Here's her story. Thanks to ActionAid India for the footage.
11/07/2021 5:27 AM
38 comments
Grace M.2 hours
Pamela L.9 hours
Good for her why not drive you go girl
Kamala S.11 hours
Seen one in Bangalore a few years back
Santhosh N.13 hours
Truly inspirational. Hats off to you madam and your parents who were truly supportive in overcoming an abusive marriage. Women empowerment is the need of the hour. This would go a long way in overcoming social ills
Martina P.20 hours
Bravo you r courages lady
Hanad H.20 hours
👏💓
Jasbir L.21 hours
Respect for her👍
Jyotirmayee M.a day
You are great❤
Ben Jacksona day
Seeta R.a day
You go girl
Shazia K.a day
Great
Sheila U.2 days
Good to see women of Domestic abuse learning to live their life to say standing on their own feet.
Gopal G.2 days
In Tamilnadu and Kerala there are female auto drivers female Truck drivers govt bus drivers for more than 20 years.. You people are far behind us.. Any way congratulations
Joseph S.2 days
Her mother showed the way and supported her.
Evelyne P.2 days
Good luck to you strong woman !
Archana I.2 days
Wonderful step.Well done !!👍👍
Tapasvi S.2 days
ja ghum aa
Mauro C.2 days
I am not impressed , Is Just a job ,honest job
Geeta R.2 days
It is better to separate from the harassing In laws n stand on their own feet with dignity .
Hervé F.2 days
Dowry is a bad practice that should not exist. I'm Happy she overcames her difficulties. May she stays strong and blessed