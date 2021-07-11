back

The Inspiring Story Of Bhopal's First Female Auto Driver

Talat Jahan went from surviving a traumatic marriage to making a living from a male-dominated field. Here's her story. Thanks to ActionAid India for the footage.

11/07/2021 5:27 AM
  • 51.3K
  • 37

38 comments

  • Pamela L.
    9 hours

    Good for her why not drive you go girl

  • Kamala S.
    11 hours

    Seen one in Bangalore a few years back

  • Santhosh N.
    13 hours

    Truly inspirational. Hats off to you madam and your parents who were truly supportive in overcoming an abusive marriage. Women empowerment is the need of the hour. This would go a long way in overcoming social ills

  • Martina P.
    20 hours

    Bravo you r courages lady

  • Hanad H.
    20 hours

    👏💓

  • Jasbir L.
    21 hours

    Respect for her👍

  • Jyotirmayee M.
    a day

    You are great❤

  • Seeta R.
    a day

    You go girl

  • Shazia K.
    a day

    Great

  • Sheila U.
    2 days

    Good to see women of Domestic abuse learning to live their life to say standing on their own feet.

  • Gopal G.
    2 days

    In Tamilnadu and Kerala there are female auto drivers female Truck drivers govt bus drivers for more than 20 years.. You people are far behind us.. Any way congratulations

  • Joseph S.
    2 days

    Her mother showed the way and supported her.

  • Evelyne P.
    2 days

    Good luck to you strong woman !

  • Archana I.
    2 days

    Wonderful step.Well done !!👍👍

  • Tapasvi S.
    2 days

    ja ghum aa

  • Mauro C.
    2 days

    I am not impressed , Is Just a job ,honest job

  • Geeta R.
    2 days

    It is better to separate from the harassing In laws n stand on their own feet with dignity .

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Dowry is a bad practice that should not exist. I'm Happy she overcames her difficulties. May she stays strong and blessed