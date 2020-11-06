back
The Interfaith Lovers That Married Against All Odds
What does it mean to be a Hindu-Muslim couple in modern India? Brut spoke to Nasreen and Ankur who refused to let the threats weigh them down.
06/11/2020 3:27 PMupdated: 06/11/2020 3:51 PM
- 74.2K
- 791
- 112
105 comments
Mohd S.37 minutes
Good.... But idr ldki agr muslim na hoti... Toh love jihad se comment bhar jata... 😀😀😀😀
Faghir B.an hour
You guys are fearless, it was defintely meant to be after all the obstacles you have been through. Love cannot be forced. When it happens it happens. There is never a rigth time or place for true love. It can happen in a heartbeat. And IGNORE people who tells you all the reasons why it won't work. IGNORE the trolling and hurtfull comments. And BELIEVE the ONE reason why it migth work .I wish you all the happiness in the world, stay happy and stay together always. Duniya kaha chup rahti hai. In the end of the day we are all human beings and as human beings we shouldnt cause harm to anybody for any reason. Humanity above religon 🙌
Ali K.an hour
Calling her as a "muslim girl" is a crime .. She is 100% apostate now !!!
Sharona M.an hour
India is a very backward thinking country....religion and caste seem to be more important than anything else....
Ali K.2 hours
If u wanna to marry a pagan idol worshiper then do it .. But never ever call yourself muslim as it is clearly said that a muslim can never can marry a idol worshipper !!!
Ali K.2 hours
She is no longer a muslims .. If he was a chiristain or jew then maybe the odds were have been different but marrying a pagan nd saying yourself a muslim .. Is a joke of the year
Ali K.2 hours
Wait !!!! I haven't see any slogan of "Love jihad" now ... Wow so he is a hindu guy thats why.. Nd these hindutva bhakts are lecturing about "interfaith marriages" Hypocrites nd double standards !!!
Sarafat A.2 hours
I m happy that mostly there was positive comments but at the same time i feeling hurt and anger when the gender was swapped and it's called love jihaad
Ishtiyak A.2 hours
ये love जिहाद है ...
Vivek S.2 hours
May almighty bless for healthy and prosperous life together...
Niraj C.2 hours
pata ni kb ....ser kalam ho jaye
Harshit P.2 hours
Never should you marry a person from another religion or caste it's written in Gita...if you do so you destroy your kul your kul parampara your kulachar kul devta all will be lost the new born child is the called varnsankar his rights to sharadhs will be gone what ever he will perform will never reach to your pitars..
Parth S.3 hours
one thing for sure, whether you like it or not, the society and religious bigots have a higher interest in you. Crazy society, won't let you sleep in peace.
Sarath V.4 hours
Dump your religions, you will have peace. Dont go for religious conversions. Raise you children with no strings attached to religions.
Spouse Z.4 hours
Wasted....
Lin C.5 hours
There's nothing unusual here , they are the same species , does religion differentiate a human from one another ,
Shahbaaz A.5 hours
Bhakt ise love jihad nhi bolenge
Ameer S.7 hours
If girl was bindu and boy was muslim, there would be lots of hate comments. Woe be to that ignorant girl. Only if she know her love will be tempory and her punishment in the hell will be permanent.
Gaurav N.9 hours
Why ppl dont have issue now?? Because there are no gangs of Hindu Men in the world that work in organised way to Groom, Lure non-hindu young girls. Love jihad is every where in the world- not just india. its not a word invented by RSS. Ever heard grooming gangs of UK or Canada? Google it.