The Invisible Victims of Sexual Violence

These women can't call for help, hear their abusers approach, or explain how they were assaulted. They are India's invisible victims of sexual violence.

02/08/2019 5:29 AMupdated: 08/27/2020 11:51 AM
9 comments

  • Megha M.
    02/09/2019 10:43

    see this

  • Akhlaque Q.
    02/08/2019 19:32

    So sad

  • Venky K.
    02/08/2019 11:18

    Rather than showing the victim, they should and must show the person who committed the crime.

  • Ali B.
    02/08/2019 09:50

    They culprits must be hanged. This crime is beyond the religion or country

  • Syed M.
    02/08/2019 08:30

    Seeing the people in the comments section, this country aint gonna be fixed for a long ass time.

  • Gunjan D.
    02/08/2019 07:40

    This is beyond religion ...she does not even understand what has happened with her .Sick people .

  • Nazir J.
    02/08/2019 07:35

    Environment of Hate Communal lynching and Gondaism sex.is flourishing in our india🍁

  • Yoni C.
    02/08/2019 06:49

    BACKWARDS NEANDERTHAL CAVE DWELLERS.... Always have been... Always will be... That’s “Progress in Rapeistan/LYNCHISTAN for you. 🤮🤮🤮💩💩💩

  • Rajesh K.
    02/08/2019 06:43

    Yes the victims are targeted by and https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://thewitness.in/t/12-year-old-dalit-girl-set-ablaze-by-muslim-man-in-kurnool/427&ved=2ahUKEwjZsoHew6vgAhUIeisKHcWdBRIQFjAFegQIBxAB&usg=AOvVaw0zbUZ9H9LyRBryKqCJuAWA&cshid=1549608102026 https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/murder-of-pmk-man-near-kumbakonam-sparks-tension/article26197643.ece/amp/&ved=2ahUKEwjj-ICsxKvgAhWJeisKHXk-BYMQFjADegQIBRAB&usg=AOvVaw1q5VEgmVLZ5kCQMyHp8of8&ampcf=1

