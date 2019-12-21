back
The IPS Officer Who Resigned Over Citizenship Amendment
After serving Maharashtra police for 22 years, Abdur Rahman resigned in an act of "civil disobedience" against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He spoke to Brut India about why he took the extreme step now when he had already applied for voluntary retirement a few months earlier.
12/21/2019 6:58 AM
Govind S.10 hours
Drama award for this man 🤣🤣
Laxmikant B.2 days
तिये अच्छा किया। i suport CAA.
Suleman D.2 days
Well done
Karthik C.4 days
U had already planned to run away from ur responsibilities..resignation is no big deal ..
Kumar C.5 days
Appreciate
Aasheesh K.5 days
CAA is law now. Go home.
Shrestha G.6 days
Shaheed ban Raha hai
Dolaipabam S.6 days
I salute sir and Allahbless u
Sahid A.6 days
Great
Sultan A.6 days
You are great sir?
Sreekanth D.6 days
Pathetic, false propoganda - Better See the youtube video -muslim lady supreme court lawyer explaining . Many other Indian muslims explain. Pathetic journalism-misleading people ,leading to or trying to create chas or communal violence is dangerous. What we let out , we get. Be alert while releasing information.
Padma K.7 days
Gud to know u quit, v r tired of proving d world that v r secular.... secular doesn't mean stupidity, v see Christian's wanting to change India into a Christian country, muslims wanting India to b a Muslim country... Indian hindus want to b hindus period.
Sharmila K.01/07/2020 18:40
OMG.... So much illitercy.... good.....hope you will survive with your pension rest of life
Anoop A.01/07/2020 18:09
You should not take pension also.
Bijon S.01/07/2020 13:59
Good for nothing fellow
Ashok K.01/07/2020 13:53
Mc halala ki aulad tujh jaise gaddaro ko ko naukri milne hi nahi chahiye.
Pankaj M.01/07/2020 13:00
बांग्लादेश बनवा दे भारत को ? तो अब सबने यहीं आना है तो वापस करो ज़मीन । कैन्सल करो बाक़ी २ देश की ज़मीन ।
Jagdish S.01/07/2020 07:19
Brut India you are misleading public through false post and will be sued in course.
Jagdish S.01/07/2020 07:17
Abe,when Kashmiri Pandits were driven by local Jihadis,what were you doing? Can you post the enquiry charges pending on you? Can you post the high court orders regarding your arrest?Can you post how many months before you submitted your resignation ? Did you dream about CAA NRC before Indian government got approved it I Parliament?
Shinde B.01/07/2020 02:52
thanks by by