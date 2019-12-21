back

The IPS Officer Who Resigned Over Citizenship Amendment

After serving Maharashtra police for 22 years, Abdur Rahman resigned in an act of "civil disobedience" against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He spoke to Brut India about why he took the extreme step now when he had already applied for voluntary retirement a few months earlier.

12/21/2019 6:58 AM
  • 169.5k
  • 831

And even more

  1. Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On Student Protests

  2. New Army Chief Starts Off With Bold Kashmir Remark

  3. As Protests Get Shriller, No Climbdown From Amit Shah

  4. BJP Leader Reroutes Ambulance During Political Rally

  5. Professor Mustafa On Changing Facets Of Citizenship

  6. Kanhaiya Returns To JNU With Another Fiery Speech

773 comments

  • Govind S.
    10 hours

    Drama award for this man 🤣🤣

  • Laxmikant B.
    2 days

    तिये अच्छा किया। i suport CAA.

  • Suleman D.
    2 days

    Well done

  • Karthik C.
    4 days

    U had already planned to run away from ur responsibilities..resignation is no big deal ..

  • Kumar C.
    5 days

    Appreciate

  • Aasheesh K.
    5 days

    CAA is law now. Go home.

  • Shrestha G.
    6 days

    Shaheed ban Raha hai

  • Dolaipabam S.
    6 days

    I salute sir and Allahbless u

  • Sahid A.
    6 days

    Great

  • Sultan A.
    6 days

    You are great sir?

  • Sreekanth D.
    6 days

    Pathetic, false propoganda - Better See the youtube video -muslim lady supreme court lawyer explaining . Many other Indian muslims explain. Pathetic journalism-misleading people ,leading to or trying to create chas or communal violence is dangerous. What we let out , we get. Be alert while releasing information.

  • Padma K.
    7 days

    Gud to know u quit, v r tired of proving d world that v r secular.... secular doesn't mean stupidity, v see Christian's wanting to change India into a Christian country, muslims wanting India to b a Muslim country... Indian hindus want to b hindus period.

  • Sharmila K.
    01/07/2020 18:40

    OMG.... So much illitercy.... good.....hope you will survive with your pension rest of life

  • Anoop A.
    01/07/2020 18:09

    You should not take pension also.

  • Bijon S.
    01/07/2020 13:59

    Good for nothing fellow

  • Ashok K.
    01/07/2020 13:53

    Mc halala ki aulad tujh jaise gaddaro ko ko naukri milne hi nahi chahiye.

  • Pankaj M.
    01/07/2020 13:00

    बांग्लादेश बनवा दे भारत को ? तो अब सबने यहीं आना है तो वापस करो ज़मीन । कैन्सल करो बाक़ी २ देश की ज़मीन ।

  • Jagdish S.
    01/07/2020 07:19

    Brut India you are misleading public through false post and will be sued in course.

  • Jagdish S.
    01/07/2020 07:17

    Abe,when Kashmiri Pandits were driven by local Jihadis,what were you doing? Can you post the enquiry charges pending on you? Can you post the high court orders regarding your arrest?Can you post how many months before you submitted your resignation ? Did you dream about CAA NRC before Indian government got approved it I Parliament?

  • Shinde B.
    01/07/2020 02:52

    thanks by by