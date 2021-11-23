back

The IT Man Who Rescued Over 300 People

He's dodged crocodiles, picked up venomous snakes, waddled in waist-deep water for days on end... all the while rescuing people in disaster areas. 🤯

23/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 20.2K
  • 8

    The IT Man Who Rescued Over 300 People

6 comments

  • Rabiya K.
    4 hours

    Take care of yourself too

  • Rabiya K.
    4 hours

    Please train our children as it is need of the hour

  • Ramesh I.
    4 hours

    GOD BLESS FOR LONG LONG YEARS TO COME 🙏👌👍

  • Diane B.
    4 hours

    This is a wonderful story of kindness, bravery and skill. Just lovely 🌹

  • Sasha K.
    4 hours

    What a beautiful human with some crazy extraordinary experiences. You ought to be penning down all these amazing encounters or someone else please do it! More power to you Sir.👏💪💣🌪🔥

  • Priya M.
    4 hours

    He deserves the Padam Shree award more than kangana. Unfortunately, our government has a policy of rewarding only those people who speak in favour of their party.

