The IT Man Who Rescued Over 300 People
He's dodged crocodiles, picked up venomous snakes, waddled in waist-deep water for days on end... all the while rescuing people in disaster areas. 🤯
23/11/2021 2:57 PM
- 20.2K
- 182
- 8
Rabiya K.4 hours
Take care of yourself too
Rabiya K.4 hours
Please train our children as it is need of the hour
Ramesh I.4 hours
GOD BLESS FOR LONG LONG YEARS TO COME 🙏👌👍
Diane B.4 hours
This is a wonderful story of kindness, bravery and skill. Just lovely 🌹
Sasha K.4 hours
What a beautiful human with some crazy extraordinary experiences. You ought to be penning down all these amazing encounters or someone else please do it! More power to you Sir.👏💪💣🌪🔥
Priya M.4 hours
He deserves the Padam Shree award more than kangana. Unfortunately, our government has a policy of rewarding only those people who speak in favour of their party.